Mumbai, February 17: Vivo V50 is launched in India today with several new upgrades compared to the predecessor Vivo V40. The new Vivo V50 comes with a ZEISS camera setup on the rear that offers clear photographs for different situations, including day and night. The new smartphone brings back a similar design with Aura Light and camera setup on the rear but improves the overall look with its new colour options, such as Starry Night with 3D-star tech, Titanium Grey, and Rose Red.

Vivo V50 (vivo V50) is a camera-centric phone that the company claims to be an ideal choice for those interested in taking photos of Indian weddings. The device comes with an "ultra slim quad-curved display", claiming to offer users an 'infinity viewing experience'. Vivo and ZEISS partnership continues with photography with dual rear and front cameras. It also comes with features like "underwater photography and boasts an "ultra-large VC smart cooling system". Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Expected Between September 11–13 This Year; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Vivo V50 Specifications and Features

Vivo has launched its new V50 smartphone with a slim design despite having a 6,000mAh BlueVolt battery, thanks to 2nd gen silicon carbon-anode material. The battery supports 90W fast charging. The smartphone has three cameras - a 50MP ZEISS OIS Main camera, a 50MP ZEISS ultrawide angle camera on the rear and a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera. The camera setup allows the users to take photographs in 23mm, 35mm, and with different bokeh styles. Besides, the Vivo V50 brings AI Studio Light Portrait 2.0, which offers better results at night.

The vivo V50 comes with FuntouchOS 15 and is mated with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile processor, claiming a 60-month smooth performance. It is paired with up to 12GB RAM, expandable to 12GB using storage memory and up to 512GB internal storage capacity. Besides performance, the smartphone is available with IP68 and IP69 ratings that protect against water, dust, and other harsh environmental elements. It also has Diamond Shield Glass, making it 50% more drop-resistant, as claimed by Vivo. Besides, the Chinese smartphone maker has included various AI features such as screen translation, summary, and circle to search, and Google's Gemini AI has also been added.

Vivo V50 Price in India, Availability and Sale Date

The Vivo V50 price in India starts at INR 34,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The 8GB+256GB variant is available at INR 36,999. The top variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage is priced at INR 40,999. Vivo V50 pre-bookings to start today and the official sale will begin on February 25, 2025 in India. Xiaomi Launch March 2025 Event: Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Global Launch Confirmed on March 2, 2025; Check Expected Prices, Specifications and Features.

The company also announced an offer on Vivo TWS 3e. The customers buying the V50 smartphone will get it at INR 1,499 offer from previous INR 1,899 price. The interested customers can avail 10% cashback offer, 8-month zero down payment, exchange bonus and more along with one year of extended warranty.

