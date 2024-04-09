PNN

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: KBC Global Ltd (Previously known as Karda Construction Limited), a prominent player in the construction and real estate development sector, announces its strategic plans for expansion in both domestic and international markets.

Also Read | Kristen Stewart Birthday: Her Red Carpet Looks Are a True Reflection of Her Personality and Style.

Established in 2007, the company has made significant strides in the real estate industry, specializing in the development and sale of residential and residential-cum-office projects in Nashik, India. The company operates primarily in two segments: construction and development of residential and commercial projects, and contractual projects. Notable projects of the company include Hari Gokuldham, Hari Nakshtra-ll Eastext Township, Hari Sanskruti ll, Hari Siddhi, and Hari Samarth, among others.

Commenting on the company's growth trajectory, Naresh Karda, Chairman and Managing Director, KBC Global Ltd stated, "We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in both domestic and international markets. Our strategic initiatives, robust portfolio of projects and a clear focus on expansion, Karda Construction Limited is poised to emerge as a key player in the global real estate landscape."

Also Read | WhatsApp Call Scam Alert: Government Warns To Be Cautious if You Receive Calls From These Numbers; Check Details.

The real estate sector is poised for continued growth, driven by factors such as supply and demand dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and overall economic conditions. Government initiatives like "Housing for All" and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana further underscore the growth potential in the industry. Additionally, infrastructure megaprojects such as highways, airports, and metros are contributing to the expansion of the real estate market.

Furthermore, KBC International Limited, a step-down subsidiary of KBC Global Limited and a wholly-owned subsidiary of KBC Global FZCO, has signed a Memorandum of Intent with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) in the Republic of Nigeria. The agreement signifies KBC International Limited's interest in partnering with FHA as an Engineering Procurement and Financing contractor for the development of low-cost housing projects in Africa, marking the company's foray into the international real estate market.

To support its expansion efforts, the company has successfully raised funds through the issuance of 950 foreign currency convertible bonds, each valued at US$ 100,000. These bonds are listed on the AFRINEX Securities List of AFRINEX Limited, Mauritius, effective January 17, 2023.

In a recent development, the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on March 29, 2024, approved the revised term sheet for the funds borrowed amounting to US$ 95,000,000.00 through the issuance and allotment of 950 Unsecured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds on November 21, 2022.

In the financial year 2022-2023, Karda Construction Limited reported revenues of Rs 10,818.56 Lakhs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)