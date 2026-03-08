Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Congress leader Salman Khurshid stressed that India must intervene to stop the military escalation in the Middle East and said that the prior visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel raised questions "somehow connected to foreign policy".

The former Union Minister pointed out that the sinking of an Iranian warship by a US submarine near Sri Lankan waters was a "failure".

Also Read | Petrol Price Today, March 8, 2026: Check Petrol Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

"When such a major tragedy occurs anywhere in the world, it will affect every country... This war must stop immediately. India must make every effort to stop it. We regret that we don't see that effort today... If it's not a failure, then what is it if a submarine comes near your home and destroys a boat that came to your home for your programme?... The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) visited Israel. Immediately after that visit, Israel attacked Iran. Did he inform the Prime Minister or not? And if not, did the Prime Minister complain? All these questions arise, and they are somehow connected to foreign policy...," Khurshid told reporters a day earlier.

Speaking on the US attack on the unarmed Iranian warship IRIS Dena, which killed 87 sailors in the Indian Ocean, Khurshid said, "What is our status or existence if America attacks Iran, whom we call a friend, right near our home and didn't even inform us? If they (US) did inform us, it becomes a matter of even greater distress."

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, March 08, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The Congress leader was speaking after a party delegation visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi to condole the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the US-Israel military strike on February 28.

The developments follow after the joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)