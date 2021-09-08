New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/SRV Media): The KBJ Group, a conglomerate firm led by serial entrepreneur Mohit Bharatiya aka Mohit Kamboj is now extending a business division into farming. This move is driven by the passion Mohit Bharatiya has for his nation and the farming culture that has been the backbone of our country.

Revolutionizing and refueling farming is at the core of this movement by the KBJ Group. That core is supported by three strong pillars i.e. modern technology, quality output, and scalability. Mohit Bharatiya has acquired 570 acres of land in Solapur, Maharashtra to transform KBJ Groups' vision into reality.

Also Read | Hartalika Teej 2021 Messages & HD Images: WhatsApp Wishes, Shiva-Parvati HD Wallpapers, Facebook Status, Greetings and SMS To Send on Hindu Festival.

Initially, the plan is to grow Onion and Soyabean during phase-1. Mohit Bharatiya to acquire the resources that are necessary to reap high-quality output. The KBJ group aims to develop an end-to-end agricultural ecosystem that includes warehousing and processing units.

On the initiative, Mohit Bharatiya says, 'This initiative by the KBJ Group is not only going to facilitate farmers with advanced technology to cultivate the best quality output but also generate employment for thousands of labourers who belong to numerous villages in and around Solapur. Furthermore, not only will these labourers get employment, but they'll also be trained by the KBJ Group which will boost the efficiency of the whole process while ensuring optimum utilization of resources. The entire initiative is designed to refuel the culture of farming in India.'

Also Read | Apple Event 2021 Set for September 14, 2021; Here's What To Expect.

Farming and agriculture is the primary source of income for more than 58% of Indians, making the agricultural sector one of the most important pillars of the Indian economy. But lately, there have been multiple situations that compel us to ask one question, are farmers reaping the benefits they sow? Some do, some don't. The KBJ group aims to change this narrative by entering the agricultural sector themselves, not just investing in it but actively taking part in agriculture.

The Indian agricultural sector is expected to grow at a steady pace thanks to initiatives like the one taken by the KBJ Group. The development of agricultural infrastructure such as irrigation facilities, warehousing, etc. is a key factor that fuels the initiative that's designed to help improve the yield for Indian farmers.

Janmashtami marks the beginning of a new era for the KBJ Group. Jitendra Kapoor, CEO, KBJ Farming says, ' while talking about the significance of this movement, "Today is Janmashtami and Lord Krishna has always blessed us with an abundance of resources to survive and grow. We wish to follow in those footsteps and make KBJ Farming a movement that changes the Indian Farming Culture for the better."

Mohit Bharatiya AKA Mohit Kambojs' love for his motherland reflects through initiatives like these and such movements are what make him a Bharatiya in its truest sense.

Find Us on:

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kbjfarming/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kbj_farming

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kbj_farming/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KBJ-Farming-104585735247107

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)