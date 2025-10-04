VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4: In a significant employee-welfare initiative, KEP Engineering has distributed bicycles to its workforce, many of whom live in nearby small colonies and face daily challenges with limited transport facilities. This CSR initiative was launched to ease daily commutes, reduce travel costs, and promote a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Begins His Two-Day Visit To Review Poll Preparedness.

For employees, the bicycles go beyond being just a commute option. They symbolize freedom, safety, and independence--especially for women, who now have the confidence to travel without dependence or fear. Families too have welcomed the initiative, as the bicycles provide an added advantage of being used for shopping, market visits, and leisure rides, helping employees balance both professional and personal responsibilities.

Commenting on the initiative, Malu Kamble, Managing Director, KEP Engineering, said - "At KEP, our people are at the heart of every decision. The bicycle distribution program is not just about mobility; it is about dignity, convenience, and empowerment. By enabling safer and cost-effective commutes, we are supporting our team's well-being while also promoting environmental responsibility. For our women employees, it creates confidence and independence; for their families, it brings care and convenience."

Also Read | Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: How To Watch SL-W vs AUS-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

Employees have already begun experiencing the impact. Raveena from the HR Department shared - "This cycle gives me the confidence to travel without depending on anyone. I feel safe, independent, and proud. It has made my commute simpler and helps me balance my work and personal life better."

Mangesh, a fitter at KEP, added - "The cycle is not just for reaching the office. My family is happy because I can now take them to the market, carry groceries with ease, and save time for home responsibilities. It has also encouraged me to cycle in the mornings, which keeps me fit."

KEP Engineering, headquartered in Hyderabad, is a leader in liquid waste treatment, serving more than 500 companies across 35 sectors. Its technology portfolio includes Multi-Effect Evaporators (MEE), Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD), Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVRE), Condensate Integrated Gas Recovery (CIGAR), and customized Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs). Through in-house R&D, KEP has advanced these systems to lower energy consumption, reduce costs, and minimize carbon footprints. Clients across pharmaceuticals, chemicals, steel, textiles, power, food processing, and solar manufacturing recover up to 90% of wastewater for reuse, cutting down tanker-water dependency and reducing environmental impact.

The bicycle distribution program reflects KEP's commitment to employee-centric practices and sustainable progress. By addressing mobility challenges while promoting health, independence, and eco-friendly commuting, KEP continues to set a benchmark for a progressive and inclusive corporate culture.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)