Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Australia started their campaign in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup with a dominant win over New Zealand and next up for them is a match against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Being one of the favourites to lift the title, the Australians have one of the strongest squads in the competition. They will be happy with the way they batted as well bowled against the Kiwis with everything going to plan. Sri Lanka on the other hand lost to India and they will need to buckle up for another challenging game on their hands. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Linsey Smith, Bowlers Star As England Crush South Africa by Record Margin in Guwahati.

Australia were 113/4 against New Zealand in the last game but Ashleigh Gardner jumped into score a century which helped the team post 326 on board. The likes of Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry are world class performers and it is a matter of time before they get a big score. In bowling, Sophie Molineux will lead the unit to get the early wickets.

Sri Lanka will opt for the same team that played India as it provides them with the right balance. The Sri Lankan batters like Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu, and Nilakshi de Silva all got starts in the last match but failed to push on and get a big score which led to their defeat. The bowlers will need to work on their economy rate with many of them going for a rate above 6.

SL-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match SL-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Saturday, October 4 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is SL-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team and the Australia Women's National Cricket Team will play each other in match five of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Saturday, October 4. R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to the Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's WC 2025 match, which is slated to start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shreya Ghoshal Pays Emotional Tribute to Zubeen Garg With ‘Mayabini’, Papon Joins in Remembering Late Assamese Music Icon (Watch Videos).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of SL-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the SL-W vs AUS-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of SL-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the SL-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Toss will play a key role in this game with the dew factor coming in the second innings. Australia are the in form team and they could make a light work of Sri Lanka in this match.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).