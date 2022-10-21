New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/Mediawire): Kiara Advani, 30, has donned the new role of being the Brand Ambassador of the popular Vimal Healthy Oils brand. Vimal Oils which is also celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year, will be unveiling a new 360-degree campaign starring Kiara. When asked about her association with the brand, Kiara said, "I am very happy to join hands with Vimal Oils. I am quite health conscious, I always thought that there are only few oils that are classified as healthy. But, after associating with Vimal, I have discovered its Nutrition Retention Technology (NRT) and the fact that changing our cooking oils timely can provide us with the best of nutrition and health. It has been an eye-opener and I would want everyone to adopt to this fact". Kiara is excited on starting her new journey representing Vimal Healthy Oils as their brand ambassador.

Due to the consumer's constantly growing need of being fit and healthy, Vimal Healthy Oils are the befitting upgrade. Their association with Kiara Advani will appropriately position the brand in the edible oils segment and modernize the identity of the brand in the process. Kiara perfectly reflects the brand's identity as she is youthful, health-conscious, homely, highly relatable, and immensely popular in every households of India.

Vimal Oils, started in 1993, has the widest range of edible oils ranging from Vimal Refined Cottonseed oil, Vimal Pure Gold Refined and Filtered Groundnut oil, Vimal Mustard oil & Vimal Tikha Kachchi Ghani Mustard oil, Vimal Soyahart Soyabean oil, Vimal Sunhart Sunflower oil, Vimal Cornlife Corn oil and Vimal Rice Bran oil, making it one of the most versatile brands in the segment.

Vimal Healthy Oils are exquisitely manufactured using Nutrition Retention Technology to ensure that highest amount of nutrition is maintained during the manufacturing process by optimizing parameters such as temperature, pressure, vacuum & time. Technology along with experience is the key factor that makes Vimal Healthy Oils one of the most reliable & healthiest edible oil brand.

Vimal Healthy Oils were pioneers of #ChangeforHealth, "Badalte Rahiye, Swasth Rahiye!" campaign which emphasized people to keep 'rotating' their cooking oils every month or two. No single cooking oil has all the essential vitamins & nutrients to complete our body's requirements for our healthy growth. Hence, we should keep switching our cooking oils to be fit & healthy as Vimal gives all the healthy oils options to choose from.

Beyond the fat contents of oils, some of them are good sources of vitamins and anti-oxidants and much needed nutrients like Omegas, Oryzanol, Tocopherols etc. The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has recommended changing or rotating different oils for obtaining a favorable combination of fatty acids, vitamins, antioxidants, and omegas to derive maximum health benefits.

In this 30-year journey of Vimal Oils, starting from the state of Gujarat, has now expanded to West, Central, North and Northeast India, covering more than 21 States and its fold and increasing its reach to newer states, which is contributing to its growth.

To cater the modern health-conscious consumers, Vimal who also manufactures Vimal Lite Table Spreads and Healthy Snacks, is now also coming up with niche category of healthy 'Cold Pressed' and 'Wood Pressed' oils.

Kiara, being the brand's new face, will help the brand strengthen its reach and further connect with the youth of the country. Through the new, modern identity, the brand intends to reach out to the segment that does not compromise on health and fitness.

"Choose from Vimal's widest range of healthy cooking oils to get the best of health."

#ChangeforHealth

