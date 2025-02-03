VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 3: Kilig, a Bangalore based innovative appliance brand known for its premium countertop instant ice makers, today announced a significant expansion of its product portfolio. The company will venture into new kitchen appliance categories, including blenders, alcohol dispensers and car refrigerators, marking a strategic evolution in its market presence.

The expansion builds upon Kilig's success in revolutionising home ice production through its range of sophisticated ice makers. "This strategic move represents a natural progression for Kilig," said Harsha Yadalam, founder of Kilig. "We're leveraging our expertise in cooling technology and appliance design to bring innovation to other essential kitchen categories."

The new product line will maintain Kilig's core principles of energy efficiency, modern design, and user-friendly features. Each product has been specifically engineered to address the unique challenges of Indian households, including voltage fluctuations and diverse climate conditions.

Kilig's expansion into new categories includes:

- Premium Portable blenders designed for a healthy lifestyle

- Mini refrigerators incorporating advanced cooling technology

- Car Refrigerators

- Additional home appliances to be announced in Q2 2025

"Our success with ice makers has shown us that Indian consumers appreciate quality appliances that solve real problems," added Harsha Yadalam. "We're bringing this same problem-solving & innovative approach to our new product categories."

The new product range will be supported by Kilig's existing service network, which brings over 30 years of collective experience in appliance maintenance and support. The company's commitment to after-sales service and product durability will extend across all new categories.

Products will be available through Kilig's established retail network and online channels. The company will begin rolling out new categories in phases starting February 2025.

About Kilig

Founded with a mission to revolutionise home appliances, Kilig has established itself as a leader in the premium ice maker segment. Known for its innovative approach to solving everyday challenges, the company combines cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design to create products specifically tailored for Indian households.

