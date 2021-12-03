Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kinara Capital, an innovative fast-growing fintech serving India's MSMEs, today announced that it has signed the Indian cricket team's shining star, Ravindra Jadeja, as its official brand ambassador on the occasion of the company's 10th anniversary.

With this partnership, Kinara aims to boost its outreach in financing the MSME sector in the country. With a current AUM of INR 1000 crores, Kinara Capital plans to grow 500 per cent by the year 2025.

Also Read | Bob Biswas Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Abhishek Bachchan's Film Is the Latest Victim of Online Piracy?.

Kinara's innovative offerings include the recent release of the end-to-end digital myKinara app, availability of more than 400-plus digital wallet payment options, free 'Grow with Kinara' workshop series for customers and the HerVikas discounted loan programme for women entrepreneurs. Till date, the company has disbursed over 70,000 collateral-free loans, thereby positively impacting more than a million lives with local jobs and incremental income generation.

Seeking to support even more MSMEs and promote its growing presence in over 90 cities in 6 states of India, Kinara Capital has signed up all-rounder cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as its brand ambassador.

Also Read | Cyclone Jawad Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclonic Storm Forms Over Bay of Bengal, Likely To Hit Odisha Coast on Sunday Morning; Check Real Time Status.

Kinara Capital's Founder and CEO Hardika Shah said, "I founded Kinara with the sole aim of easing access to credit for hardworking yet underserved MSME entrepreneurs in India. Starting with a handful of people in a home office, to impacting lakhs of lives in a short amount of time, Kinara has come a long way. On the occasion of our 10th anniversary, I am proud of my team and thankful to our investors and partners for believing in our vision of financial inclusion. Our sights are set even higher for the future."

On appointing Ravindra Jadeja as Kinara Capital's official brand ambassador, Hardika Shah further added, "Ravindra Jadeja has become a household name in India because of his stellar performance, integrity and commitment to cricket. Both entrepreneurs and athletes thrive on the power of their own grit and determination. Jadeja's voice will amplify our presence and bolster our pace of ensuring MSMEs can grow their businesses with Kinara."

"It is a proud moment for me to represent fintech Kinara Capital as its official Brand Ambassador," said Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, "I come from a humble background and I understand the value of how just one opportunity can change the course of your life. This is what I liked about Kinara; they are giving that kind of opportunity to small business entrepreneurs who are the backbone of our communities and our country. Kinara Capital is hitting a sixer with financial inclusion and I am thrilled to help them carry their mission further." Founded in 2011, Kinara Capital has disrupted last mile lending in India with a blend of high-tech and high-touch approach that combines sophisticated technology and data-driven processes with personalized customer service in vernacular languages. Kinara Capital offers business loans to all MSME sectors including Manufacturing, Trading and Services.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)