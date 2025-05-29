Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Kinetic Watts and Volts announced the inauguration of its next-generation manufacturing facility in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra, on Thursday. Extending over 87,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art plant is poised to be the launch pad for Kinetic's ambitious electric mobility vision.

This plant is designed with future-ready technologies, the facility integrates advanced automation, precision assembly lines, and sustainability practices to enable high-quality, scalable production. The plant's digitalised operations and robotics-driven processes ensure efficiency, consistency, and adaptability to evolving market demands.

Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman, Kinetic Group, shared, "This facility represents our commitment to shaping the future of mobility with world-class manufacturing excellence. It's a proud moment for Kinetic Watts and Volts and for the entire Kinetic Group as we set the stage for a new era of innovation, sustainability, and electric mobility from India."

The press release also stated that, as a part of Kinetic's broader EV roadmap, this facility will play a key role in reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional mobility solutions and supporting India's national mission for electric vehicle adoption.

With a pioneering track record in the Indian automotive space dating back decades, Kinetic Group has consistently been at the forefront of innovation. Kinetic Watts and Volts builds upon this rich legacy, combining time-tested manufacturing excellence with modern electric mobility technologies to cater to India's evolving consumer needs. The company is committed to delivering an ecosystem of EV solutions.

The launch of this facility marks the beginning of an ambitious expansion plan. Kinetic Watts and Volts aims to address diverse use cases from personal commuting to fleet operations. The company is also actively exploring export opportunities, reinforcing India's position as a global hub for electric vehicle manufacturing.

Kinetic Group is India's automotive industry, best known for introducing the legendary Kinetic DX and the iconic Kinetic Luna. These revolutionary models became a household name and redefined urban mobility for an entire generation. (ANI)

