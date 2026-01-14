HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 14: Small businesses form a vital part of India's economic ecosystem, yet access to timely and transparent credit continues to remain a challenge for many entrepreneurs. Kissht is addressing this gap by enabling small business owners to access formal credit through its business loan and digital property loan offerings. Built on a technology-led platform, Kissht allows entrepreneurs to apply digitally, assess eligibility clearly, and move from application to disbursal with greater speed and efficiency, reducing the complexity traditionally associated with business lending.

Kissht's business loans are designed to support a range of requirements, including working capital, inventory purchases, operational needs, and business expansion. By using digital workflows and data-driven processes, Kissht simplifies the borrowing journey while maintaining transparency around loan terms, repayment schedules, and costs. This clarity helps business owners make informed financial decisions and plan cash flows more effectively.

For business owners with property assets, Kissht offers digital property loans that enable them to unlock capital more efficiently. Property-backed lending has traditionally involved extensive documentation and longer processing timelines. Kissht streamlines this process through digital applications and faster assessments, allowing eligible borrowers to access larger loan amounts and longer tenures. These funds can be used for business growth, consolidation of liabilities, or other long-term business requirements.

Kissht's approach is shaped by the vision of its Founder and CEO, Ranvir Singh, who has focused on making formal credit simpler, more transparent, and better aligned with the real needs of Indian entrepreneurs. By combining technology with responsible lending practices, Kissht works to help small businesses build stronger credit profiles while accessing capital that supports sustainable growth. As adoption of formal credit continues to expand among small businesses, platforms such as Kissht are increasingly enabling entrepreneurs to participate more confidently in India's evolving financial ecosystem.

