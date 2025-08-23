PNN

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 23: Kochi Blue Tigers cruised to victory against Trivandrum Royals in the second match of KCL Season 2, winning by eight wickets. After bowling out Royals for 97 in 20 overs, Kochi chased down the target in just 11.5 overs. Mohammed Ashiq, who claimed three wickets, was named Man of the Match.

Trivandrum Royals stumbled early due to costly errors, including three run-outs that derailed their innings. Explosive opener S Subin was the first to fall without scoring, undone by a sharp throw from Sanju Samson.

Soon after, Riya Basheer was removed by Akhin Sathar. At just 22 runs, Royals had already lost Krishna Prasad and Govind Pai to poor running between the wickets, while M Nikhil departed for a duck.

Abdul Basith (17) tried to steady the innings, but it was the lower-order resistance from all-rounders Abhijith Praveen (28) and Basil Thampi (20) that pushed Royals close to three figures. For Kochi, Ashiq and Akhin starred with three wickets apiece.

In reply, Kochi chased comfortably. Openers Jobin Jobi (8) and Vinoop Manoharan (14) fell cheaply, but skipper Saly Samson anchored the innings with a blazing unbeaten 50 off 30 balls, including five fours and three sixes. He was well supported by Mohammed Shanu, who finished unbeaten on 23. The pair ensured Kochi reached the target with ease. TS Vinil picked up the lone wicket for Royals.

