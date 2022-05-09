New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI/ATK): Media company Kojiki has added another significant gem under its digital media umbrella in the rapidly growing Ecom guide website -- Today's Ecommerce. Recently acquired for an undisclosed amount, Today's Ecommerce has already begun registering a dramatic increase in the monthly online traffic and engagement. The influx of returning as well as unique visitors to the site has increased exponentially since the acquisition. Now Kojiki seeks to expand Todaysecommerce.com by developing upon its already existing digital infrastructure as well as the editorial workforce.

Today's Ecommerce is a place to get all news and information regarding the world of eCommerce with extreme ease. With its huge ever-growing library of content, the website provides the latest news and reportage of the tiniest developments to the biggest business splashes in the E-com industry. The website also boasts a talented staff of authors that are experts in their respective Ecom niches, bringing the audience an unparalleled quality in the content they provide through exhaustive research, analysis, and unbiased approach.

CEO of Kojiki, Sohel Moldharia recently shed some light on all that's underway in relation to the company's acquisition of Today's Ecommerce and other media websites. "As part of our expansion plans for 2022 and beyond, it was the obvious move to branch out into different media domains and niches that are still quite untapped in the various markets throughout the world. There's a real demand for information content regarding the industries like eCommerce, one that is becoming more and more integral to all the different economical classes around the world. Today's Ecommerce seemed the best opportunity to tap into this industry and bring about a real game-changing service for our readership as well as the bidding businesses."

Moldharia also went on to add that one of the website's flagship services now will have to do with the Ecom website and buyer's guides. "There's an ever-present demand for website and buyers guides in the eCom industry in today's digital era. New and budding businesses quite often lack one thing or another that's preventing them from taking their online store or business to the next level. That's where we come in. Through our incredibly talented and expert staff of authors, we provide the easiest and most thorough step-by-step guides for Ecom websites," added Moldharia.

Along with the acquisition of Today's Ecommerce, Kojiki also plans to allocate a significant budget for the website's development and expansion into the different physical and digital territories. The company recently announced its plans for Today's Ecommerce that entail its expansion into markets such as the United Kingdom and the United States. There are many more regions and markets on Kojiki's list of expansion for the near future.

