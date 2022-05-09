Mumbai, May 9: Cyclone Asani, which formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday. Under its influence, several parts of West Bengal witnessed heavy rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm has moved in the direction of the north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts.

Alert has been sounded in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal as these states are likely to experience heavy rains from tomorrow. Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has said that the severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday night and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Cyclone ‘Asani’ Raging in Bay of Bengal; Expected To Weaken Without Landfall, Says IMD.

Check Tweet by IMD:

SCS ‘Asani’ over Southeast and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, near lati 13.0°N and long 87.5°E, about 570 km west-northwest of Port https://t.co/kPvyqOuD7u move northwestwards till 10th May night and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest BoB off North AP & Odisha coast pic.twitter.com/gecVctA5M1 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 8, 2022

However, IMD has said that the cyclone is expected to get stronger, but will not make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh. As per the weather office, the system, now about 740 km away from Puri in Odisha is moving north-westward at a speed of about 21 km per hour.

Here Is The Live Tracker of Cyclone Asani:

Meanwhile, IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9, 10, and over the Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10 to 12. Cyclone Asani: IMD Predicts Hotter Days for Tamil Nadu Due to Cyclonic Storm.

Cyclone Asani is a name given by Sri Lanka that means 'wrath' in Sinhalese. In 2020, India Meteorological Department published a list of 169 probable names of tropical storms after holding discussions with 13 World Meteorological Organization's member countries. These countries were Bangladesh, Iran, India, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Maldives, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Each country got to suggest 13 names, and the names are determined based on the place of origin of the cyclone.

