Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 10: Kolkata-based men's grooming and wellness startup Yes Sir has secured fresh investment from Kolkata Ventures and Bengal Angel Network, as the fast-growing platform looks to accelerate expansion across India's rapidly evolving men's personal care and wellness market.

Launched in 2024, Yes Sir has quickly emerged as a specialised platform offering on-demand grooming and massage services exclusively for men, building a strong presence across 13 cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

The company is currently valued at ₹118 crore and has served over 1 lakh customers, with a repeat usage rate of 74 per cent, reflecting strong customer retention in the growing male wellness segment.

Yes Sir has 250+ trained wellness professionals in 13 cities, earning ₹75,000 per month on average, creating a premium gig economy segment. Given the company's focus on privacy & LGBTQ friendly model, gay and bisexual men also feel non-judged at Yes Sir.

Lead Investor and MD of Kolkata Ventures, Avelo Roy, said, "Urban men across India are waking up to the reality that they are not just ATMs serving their family. At Yes Sir, men are pampered by men. Be selfish, gratify your senses and return to your responsibilities with a fresh body & mind.

Bengal Angel Network, which participated in the investment, comprises several prominent Bengali entrepreneurs and business leaders including CAB President and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, Chandrasekhar Ghosh, Chairman of Bandhan group, Samit Ghosh, Founder of Ujjivan Bank and Suvankar Sen, Managing Director and CEO of Senco Gold, among others.

Kolkata Ventures is regarded as East India's largest startup incubator, having supported more than 550 revenue-generating startups over the past decade. The organisation operates as an Indo-US collaboration with investors from India and the United States, aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and driving economic growth in eastern India.

The fresh capital will be used to expand into new cities, strengthen technology infrastructure and scale operations, as Yes Sir aims to consolidate its position in India's fast-growing men's grooming and wellness market.

