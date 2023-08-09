Kote Groups of Institutions and Human Bliss Charitable Trust Unite to Offer Admissions In a Spectrum of Educational Opportunities

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 9: The education landscape receives a dynamic boost as Kote Groups of Institutions, led by the visionary Chairman Bakkappa Kote, collaborates with the esteemed Human Bliss Charitable Trust, under the leadership of Dr Avin Chandran.

This pivotal partnership marks the launch of admissions for a diverse portfolio of courses, propelling students toward a future brimming with possibilities.

A plethora of programs are now open for enrollment, catering to a wide range of academic interests: D Pharma, Diploma in Nursery & Midwifery, BCom, BA Journalism, BCA and BBA.

These courses are meticulously designed and meticulously curated to meet the evolving needs of a dynamic world. What sets these offerings apart is their affiliation with the distinguished Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, ensuring a seal of quality and recognition on the academic journey.

Kote Group Of Institutions led by Surya Education Academy itself on a holistic approach to education, a philosophy guided by the ideals championed by Chairman Bakkappa Kote. A standout feature of this endeavour is the institution's commitment to not only train professional nurses from India but also from across the globe.

This far-reaching vision is grounded in the understanding that nursing, being a lifelong dedication to serving the community, must continuously evolve alongside other health professions to ensure a comprehensive healthcare program for society.

Education agents and consultants are warmly invited to explore the expansive array of courses on offer. Their role in disseminating this invaluable information to potential students is crucial in shaping the future of aspiring individuals.

The courses are being offered through the following institutions under the Shalom New Life banner:

Shalom New Life College (For Bangalore City University Courses)

Shalom New Life College of Health Sciences (For Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Courses)

Shalom New Life School & College of Nursing (For GNM & BSc Nursing)

Shalom New Life College stands as a beacon of guidance for students aspiring for GNM. The institution offers counselling in the fields of Psychology, Nutrition, Microbiology, and Biotechnology, providing a holistic perspective on the nursing profession.

For detailed information and to commence the enrollment process, please contact:

Human Bliss Charitable Trust

Dr Avin Chandran

Phone: +91 81971 84904, +91 9740255519

Email: avinchandran@gmail.com

