Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 2: KRAFTON India, the publisher of India's most loved online multiplayer game BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), today announced the launch of BGMI Career Mode, an industry-first, game-led initiative that explores how in-game behaviour can be translated into real-life, career-relevant skill insights for gamers. It intends to complement resumes, LinkedIn profiles, and personal development journeys for students, gamers and working professionals.

An exploratory initiative that combines psychometric frameworks with gameplay signals to generate a personalised report, reflecting the cognitive abilities and soft skills of BGMI players

* Developed in partnership with Aeos Group and Leo Burnett India, bringing together assessment thinking and gameplay analytics - www.bgmicareermode.com.

* Designed to help players reflect on cognitive strengths, soft skills, and personality traits that may show up during play, and express them in a structured format

Developed in partnership with Aeos Group, BGMI Career Mode combines structured psychometric frameworks with gameplay analytics to generate a personalised Career Mode report. The report highlights attributes commonly demonstrated in gaming environments - such as problem-solving, adaptability, teamwork, decision-making under pressure, and leadership - and organises them across three broad categories: Core Skills, Adaptive Skills, and Additional Attributes.

"Gaming today is an important part of youth culture, and it's also a space where real behaviours and skills naturally emerge," said Srinjoy Das, Associate Director - Product and Marketing, KRAFTON India. "BGMI Career Mode is a humble and exploratory attempt to see how those moments of play can be translated into a structured, credible reflection that helps players better understand their cognitive strengths, soft skills, and growth areas. It reflects our belief that young people deserve accessible tools that acknowledge learning wherever it happens - not just in classrooms or formal settings."

As organisations increasingly look beyond traditional credentials to understand candidates more holistically, BGMI Career Mode examines whether gaming can serve as an unconventional yet meaningful lens into how individuals think, collaborate, and perform. By translating hours of gameplay into structured behavioural insights, the initiative also seeks to validate the time and effort players invest in the game.

How BGMI Career Mode Works: It brings together two types of inputs to create a structured reflection.

1. The first is a psychometric layer, where players complete a guided assessment designed to capture behavioural preferences, personality indicators, and work-style tendencies. This creates a baseline view of how an individual may approach situations, learn, and interact with others.

2. The second is a gameplay layer, where in-game behaviour is analysed to observe decision-making patterns that can surface during competitive play, such as strategic thinking, composure under pressure, teamwork, adaptability, and attention to detail.

These signals are then synthesised with the psychometric inputs to generate a Career Mode report that organises insights across skill and attribute areas.

A key aspect of BGMI Career Mode is its focus on personality reflection. Gaming environments often allow players to express their most authentic selves - sometimes more freely than in academic or professional settings. Hence, It seeks to surface and capture these expressions, offering players a clearer understanding of how they show up in moments of strategy, pressure, and collaboration.

The launch reinforces KRAFTON India's continued commitment to community-first innovation within India's gaming ecosystem. By experimenting with new ways to recognise and articulate the broader value of gaming, KRAFTON India continues to explore how BGMI gameplay can intersect with learning, self-awareness, and long-term personal and professional growth.

It reflects a broader belief that gaming can be a meaningful part of youth culture and personal development, and that players deserve credible, accessible tools to better understand their strengths and growth areas.

BGMI Career Mode is now live and can be accessed at www.bgmicareermode.com. Also head to BGMI social channels to witness the career mode film with BGMI's very own brand ambassador, Tiger Shroff.

