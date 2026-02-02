Mumbai, February 2: Terje Rød-Larsen, the prominent Norwegian diplomat and chief architect of the 1993 Oslo Accords, has come under intense scrutiny following the release of nearly 3.5 million pages of the "Epstein Files" on January 26. Among the newly disclosed documents is an email exchange where Terje Rød-Larsen allegedly used a highly offensive racial slur regarding Indians. In the email, Larsen allegedly compared Indians to snakes.

The revelation has triggered a massive backlash on social media and added a new layer of controversy to the legacy of a man once celebrated for his international peace-building efforts. Elon Musk Says Jeffrey Epstein Was Innocent and Questions Imprisonment of Ghislaine Maxwell Amid Release of New Epstein Files.

Norway Leader Terje Rød-Larsen's Leaked Email About Indians Goes Viral

Terje Rød Larsen is a Norwegian diplomat and former President of International Peace Institute (IPI). When Jeffrey Epstein forwarded him an email of Hardeep Singh Puri, he responded — "Have you heard the saying: when you meet an Indian and a snake, kill the Indian first!"… pic.twitter.com/8V2gvqJET6 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) February 2, 2026

The Leaked 'Snake' Remark

According to the files released by the US Department of Justice, the derogatory comment appeared in an email dated December 25, 2015. The documents suggest that after Jeffrey Epstein forwarded an email from an Indian politician to Terje Rød-Larsen, the diplomat responded with a disparaging adage. Terje Rød-Larsen reportedly wrote: "Have you heard the saying: when you meet an Indian and a snake, kill the Indian first!"

The remark, which draws on a centuries-old racist trope, has been widely condemned by netizens and political commentators in India. While the identity of the Indian politician whose email sparked the exchange remains largely redacted in public filings, the slur has reignited discussions about the private attitudes held by members of Epstein’s elite social circle.

Who Is Terje Rød-Larsen?

Terje Rød-Larsen, 78, is a veteran Norwegian sociologist and diplomat who rose to global fame for brokering the secret back-channel negotiations between Israel and the PLO. He served as the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and was later the President of the New York-based International Peace Institute (IPI) from 2004 to 2020.

His professional downfall began in 2020 when he was forced to resign from the IPI after investigations revealed he had taken a personal loan of USD 130,000 from Jeffrey Epstein and authorized the think tank to accept donations from Epstein-linked foundations. Despite the financial ties, Rød-Larsen was never legally charged with any wrongdoing related to Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes. Epstein Files: S*X Offender Jeffrey Epstein Received Sacred Kaaba Cloth From UAE.

Broader 'Epstein Files' Context for India

Terje Rød-Larsen’s comment is not the only reference to India in the massive document dump. Other files released in late January 2026 suggest that Epstein attempted to use his global network to influence Indian foreign policy. One email from 2017 claimed that India's Prime Minister visited Israel based on advice from Epstein - a claim the Indian Ministry of External Affairs dismissed on January 31, as "trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal." Additional emails from Epstein;s associates discussed Indian victims of the trafficking ring and expressed derogatory views about Indian cities like Pune.

Reactions and Impact

While Terje Rød-Larsen has not yet issued a fresh statement regarding the specific email slur, the 2026 files have further tarnished his standing. Critics argue that the private correspondence reveals a "disturbing duality" between his public persona as a humanitarian and his private conduct. In India, opposition leaders have called for greater transparency regarding any back-channel interactions between high-ranking officials and the disgraced financier’s associates.

