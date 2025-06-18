NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18: KredX, India's leading integrated cash flow and supply chain finance platform, has announced a strategic partnership with the State Bank of India (SBI). This collaboration aims to expand access to digital trade receivable discounting through its RBI-licensed TReDS platform, Domestic Trade Exchange (DTX).

SBI's participation on the KredX DTX platform marks a meaningful step toward building smarter, faster, and more inclusive supply chain finance networks. By combining SBI's scale with KredX's technology-first infrastructure, the partnership enhances working capital access to MSME suppliers across all sectors and scales, enabling greater agility, transparency, and efficiency across the value chain.

Manish Kumar, Founder and CEO, KredX, said, "We're delighted to welcome SBI as a financing partner on KredX's technology-first TReDS platform, DTX. As one of India's most trusted financial institutions, SBI brings unmatched scale and credibility to our expanding ecosystem. This partnership marks a strong step forward in our mission to digitise and democratise trade finance by using AI-led, real-time solutions to help enterprise buyers and their MSME partners unlock liquidity when and where they need it at the click of a button."

KredX's DTX platform, approved under the RBI's TReDS framework, goes beyond traditional lending by offering a digital-first solution for end-to-end trade finance. Connected to 50+ financiers and designed to enable bidding on trade receivables, DTX offers businesses access to the lowest cost of finance, an intuitive user experience, and seamless execution. DTX also enables suppliers to access working capital instantly, while allowing buyers to optimise cash flows and build more resilient supply chains. By integrating intelligent automation, real-time processing, and intuitive workflows, DTX ensures a frictionless experience for buyers, sellers, and financiers alike.

As India's leading integrated supply chain finance provider, KredX offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including early payments, accounts payable and receivable financing, and cash flow automation. These capabilities empower businesses to unlock working capital, drive operational efficiency, and maintain compliance across processes. KredX continues to expand its partner network of banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions to strengthen India's digital supply chain infrastructure and improve access to capital across the ecosystem.

KredX is India's leading integrated supply chain finance provider, enabling businesses to unlock working capital and optimise cash flows through a full stack of digital finance solutions for modern supply chains. With platforms like DTX (Domestic Trade Exchange), GTX (Global Trade Exchange), and CMS (AI-powered Cash Management Solutions), KredX has onboarded 3,000+ enterprises and enabled over 100,000 MSMEs to access timely working capital. The company has processed more than Rs. 550 billion in invoices. Backed by marquee investors including Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, and Prime Venture Partners, KredX is at the forefront of building future-ready, tech-led financial infrastructure for B2B supply chain ecosystems.

State Bank of India (SBI) is India's largest public sector bank, serving over 50 crore customers through a vast network of branches and ATMs across the country. With a legacy of over 200 years, SBI offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services and maintains a global presence through 240+ offices in 29 countries.

