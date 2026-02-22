New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed heartfelt greetings to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, on his birthday.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Birthday greetings to Mizoram Chief Minister @Lal_Duhoma. Wishing you good health and strength to continue serving the people of Mizoram."

Earlier, on January 29, Lalduhoma formally inaugurated the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Mizoram Group Headquarters at his office.

With this, NCC Mizoram, which was previously administered under Assam State, will now have its own dedicated Group Headquarters.

The inauguration was attended by Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister for Sports & Youth Services; Major General Anurag Vij, ADG, NCC North Eastern Region; and Brigadier GS Arora, Commander, Group Headquarters, Aizawl.

Following the brief inaugural programme, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the Ministers and senior NCC officers. Speaking on the occasion, CM Lalduhoma recalled the efforts to establish the NCC Group Headquarters in Mizoram and expressed hope that the state's youth would actively participate in the NCC and use it as a platform for positive character building.

He noted with concern the growing impact of substance abuse among youth and stressed the need to protect young people from such harmful influences.

Meanwhile, Shah accused the Congress party of allowing 'illegal infiltration' which allegedly altered Assam's demographics, asserting that the BJP will "free Assam from the sin" committed by the previous regime.

He questioned the party's responsibility for districts such as Dhubri, Barpeta, Morigaon, Nagaon, and Goalpara, which are dominated by infiltrators.

Addressing a gathering in Kamrup, Shah said, "During the Congress era, infiltrators entered here, which took Assam's demography to a crisis level. Even back then, we opposed infiltration. We came from all over the country in support of the Assam Movement... but the Congressmen wouldn't wake up from their slumber."

"I ask the Congress party, whose responsibility is it that districts like Dhubri, Barpeta, Morigaon, Nagaon, and Goalpara have all become Muslim-majority, infiltrator-dominated? The BJP is the one that will free Assam from the sin you have committed," he said.

He said Assam can be freed from intruders just as many parts of the country were cleared of Naxals, adding that it requires heart, courage, and resolve, qualities Prime Minister Modi possesses.

"If a large part of the country can be freed from Naxalism, then the country's land can also be freed from intruders. For this, heart, courage, and firm resolve are needed, and Prime Minister Modi has all three," he said. (ANI)

