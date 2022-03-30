Gurugram (Harayana) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Krisumi Corporation, India's first Indo-Japanese real estate joint-venture has partnered with the coveted International Indian Film Academy Awards, 2022 (also known as the IIFA Awards).

The International Indian Film Academy Awards are a set of awards presented annually by the International Indian Film Academy to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in Bollywood. After 2 years, IIFA is coming back with a bang, this edition of IIFA will be hosted at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Commenting upon the partnership Mohit Jain, Managing Director, Krisumi Corporation shared, "We are excited to be a part of The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022. Over the last 21 years, IIFA has taken the Hindi Cinema to global platform, and our maiden offering Krisumi Waterfall Residences is the preferred choice of the expatriate community, we are confident that this association with IIFA is a remarkable step to widen our global reach."

Krisumi Corporation is a joint venture between India's Krishna Group - an automotive giant and Japanese conglomerate, Sumitomo Corporation. Krisumi Waterfall Residences, the flagship residential project of Krisumi Corporation exemplifies the confluence of Japanese art and architecture with Indian aesthetics.

"We at Krisumi believe in celebrating the art and artists who continue to innovate and inspire. We are thrilled and also proud to be a part of IIFA 2022 which will be a global celebration of Hindi cinema and its artists," Vineet Nanda, Director, Sales & Marketing, Krisumi Corporation.

The IIFA Awards will take place at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral. Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting the grand event.

An enterprising collaboration between Sumitomo Corporation, Japan, and Krishna Group, India, Krisumi is a convergence of Kriya, meaning creation in Sanskrit, and Sumi, the Japanese word for fine living.

Our endeavour is to conceptualize, design, and build homes characterized by the highest standards of Japanese craftsmanship in sizes that complement today & ever-evolving way of life. By unifying Japanese design aesthetics with the warmth of Indian hospitality, we at Krisumi are giving shape to architectural masterpieces that are spectacular in form and highly practical in function. Driven by a 400-year legacy of excellence and trust and a commitment to deploying cutting-edge design and technology, Krisumi is where Sophistication is Simplified.

IIFA is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities and nations, creating everyone's dream: "One People. One World". IIFA is the most appreciated South Asian film academy and a global platform that gives the Indian film fraternity an opportunity to reach audiences in international territories.

The alliances made via the platform of IIFA provide huge benefits and gain to India and an equally important objective is to create similar benefits in the host country. The aim is to establish a system of mutual benefit to both India as well as the host destinations by boosting tourism, economic development, trade, culture, cross-border investments and film co-productions. The IIFA Weekend & Awards each year and travels to new, exciting and beautiful destinations, taking the film fraternity to unite and celebrate the best of Indian film and culture, thereby taking Indian Cinema and India to a wider audience.

For more information, please visit, www.iifa.com.

