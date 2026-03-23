PNN

New Delhi [India], March 23: La Polo successfully hosted the 5th edition of The Indian Polo Awards (TIPA) at The Taj Palace, New Delhi, bringing together an illustrious gathering of distinguished guests from the world of polo, along with prominent names from business, luxury, culture, and diplomacy. The evening witnessed an exceptional confluence of the polo fraternity and influential voices from diverse spheres, highlighting the growing stature and popularity of polo in India.

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Some of the key guests who attended the evening included Shri Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel and Member of Parliament, accompanied by his wife Mrs. Shallu Jindal; Mrs. Amanpreet Kaur, IRS; Mr. Rajiv Ashok, Managing Director, CCIC; Lt. Gen. Mukesh Chadha, AVSM, SM, VSM; Mr. Mudit Paliwal and Mrs. Aishwarya Paliwal; Mr. Siddharth Nambiar, Marketing Head, La Martina; Mr. Puneet Sharma, Head of Operations, La Martina; Mr. Dhruv Anandan, Marketing Head, U.S. Polo Assn.; H.E. Mariano Augustine Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina; Mr. Daniel Otamendi; Col. V.S. Kahlon, Secretary, Indian Polo Association; and distinguished Arjuna Awardee polo players Mr. Samir Suhag and Mr. Simran Singh Shergill, noted designer Rimple Narula, Leena Singh, among other eminent members of the diplomatic, corporate, and sporting fraternity.

Celebrating excellence both on and off the field, the awards honoured outstanding talent, patrons, and contributors who continue to shape and elevate the sport in India. The ceremony featured a curated set of categories, recognising achievements across various facets of the polo ecosystem. The evening celebrated excellence across the polo ecosystem, honouring individuals, teams, and institutions that have made significant contributions to the sport.

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Full List of Award Categories and Winners:

* Jindal Polo

-The Best Team High Goal - Achievers Polo Team

-The Best Junior Team - Jindal Panther

-The Best Team - Low Goal - Jindal Panther Polo Team

* La Martina

-The Most Valuable Polo Player - Syed Shamsheer Ali

-The Promising Polo Player - Sawai Padmanabh Singh

* U.S. POLO ASSN.

-The International Polo Player - Christopher Mackenzie

* Jammu & Kashmir

-The Army Polo Player - Lt Col Vishal Chauhan

-The Young Polo Player - Aryaman Singh and Savir Mehraj Godara

-The Lady Polo Player - Dr. Shivangi Jai Singh

* Baroda

-The Traditional Polo Player - L Atangba Singh

-Contribution to Polo by La Polo - Mrs. Parul Rai

-The Polo Patron - Jaipur

* Lexus New Delhi

-The Emerging Polo Patron - Mayfair

-The Polo Club of the Season - Army Polo and Riding Centre

-The Arena Polo Club of the Season - Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club

-The Polo Commentator of the Season - Col Shakti Singh Rathore

* Bhopal Pataudi

-The Best Polo Ground - Patrons Polo Club

* Gwalior

-The Best Polo Pony - 11 14

* Alwar

-The Polo Trainer (Civil) - Sangram Singh

-The Polo Trainer (Army) - Risaldar Chandra Mohan Singh of 61st Cavalry

-The Polo Groom - Prem Singh Rathod

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Maninder Sethi, Founder, La Polo, said, "We are truly overwhelmed by the response to the 5th edition of The Indian Polo Awards. It is incredibly fulfilling to see the polo fraternity come together alongside leaders from diverse industries to celebrate the sport. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the players, patrons, partners, and winners who continue to support and elevate polo in India."

Ms. Preeti Singh, Events and Marketing Head, La Polo, added, "This edition has been a remarkable success, not just in terms of participation but also in the quality of collaborations and support from our partners. We sincerely thank all our sponsors, associates, and the extended polo community for their continued trust. Their contribution plays a vital role in strengthening the ecosystem of the sport."

Now in its fifth year, The Indian Polo Awards have evolved into more than just a recognition platform. The evening stood as a testament to the sport's enduring legacy and its deep-rooted connection with heritage, excellence, and community. The successful edition further highlighted how polo continues to bridge tradition with modern luxury and cultural relevance.

The 5th edition of The Indian Polo Awards was powered by Jindal Polo, with Code Silver and Wedding Asia as Associate Partners, and category partnerships with La Martina, Lexus New Delhi, and U.S. Polo Assn.--whose continued support reinforces the celebration of excellence and legacy within the sport. With yet another successful edition, La Polo reaffirms its commitment to nurturing the sport, celebrating its champions, and inspiring a wider audience to engage with the rich legacy of polo in India.

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