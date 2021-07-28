Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 28 (ANI/PNN): Indian Wrestler Labhanshu Sharma has created history by winning the Bharat Kesari Wrestling Dangal 2021 organised in Tamil Nadu this year. 20 years since the formation of Uttarakhand, Labhanshu has broken the drought and won the title of Bharat Kesari for the state. A young wrestler with dedication and clear vision, Labhanshu believes perfection and practice inside the sports arena will result in glory outside the arena. His dedication and hard work are a benchmark for youngsters and Labhanshu is a perfect role model for the youth of the nation to follow.

Labhanshu says, "Sports is my passion, and to break a drought of 20 years gives me the drive to achieve more and work harder at making my state and my country proud. The secret to success is as simple as it gets, work hard, train harder and dedicate yourself to your sport. Nothing beats this and if you give your 100 per cent then success will be yours."

Pawan Kumar, senior wrestling coach at Uttarakhand Wrestling Government was recently awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award; he said that it is a matter of great pride to have Labhanshu represent the state and bring us glory; "I obviously feel elated to have nurtured such talent. He is the first talent from Uttrakhand to have won the Bharat Kesari title in 20 years. He played his final match against S. Radhkrishan from Tamil Naidu and defeated him by fall. My only wish is for Labhanshu to set an example for others and pave the path to success not just for himself but for the future generations to come."

With 15 gold medals at the state level and 10 medals at the national level and 2 gold medals and 1 silver medal in the International Wrestling competitions; Labhanshu is already set to bring glory to the nation. Rishikesh eagerly awaits Labhashu's return; celebrations and felicitations are due.

