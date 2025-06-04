PRNewswire

Hanoi [Vietnam], June 4: As a pioneer in agentic vision technologies, LandingAI has built advanced technology platforms serving over 30,000 users, applying artificial intelligence to tackle unstructured data challenges across industries such as manufacturing, electronics, healthcare, logistics, and finance.

LandingAI's tools use an agentic AI framework designed to help users solve complex visual tasks using unstructured data such as images and documents. This technology enables the system to automatically detect objects in images, extract information from documents, and analyze visuals in various contexts with high accuracy.

To handle AI workloads that require deep processing, continuous learning, and adaptive performance, LandingAI needed a high-performance computing infrastructure to fine-tune its agentic AI models, implement reinforcement learning cycles, and continuously optimize system performance.

LandingAI - founded by Dr. Andrew Ng (co-founder of Coursera and Google Brain) in Silicon Valley, is collaborating with FPT to harness AI Factory for developing Visual AI products capable of human-like visual recognition and understanding.

LandingAI leverages FPT AI Factory's infrastructure, powered by NVIDIA H100 GPUs, to address performance challenges in product development. FPT AI Factory provides a powerful, scalable, and integrable infrastructure that enables efficient development of large-scale AI models with exceptional speed and performance. As a result, the platform significantly enhances multi-task visual processing capabilities, boosts new feature rollouts by up to 3X, and ensures stable AI system operations.

"Thanks to the services provided by FPT AI Factory and the dedicated support from the FPT team, we were able to rapidly develop and integrate large-scale AI models into our solutions, significantly improving operational efficiency while optimizing both time and cost," said Mr. Dan Maloney, CEO of LandingAI.

According to Mr. Le Hong Viet, CEO of FPT Smart Cloud, FPT Corporation, "FPT continuously invests in infrastructure and cutting-edge technology platforms to empower businesses to create breakthroughs in their AI development journey. Through FPT AI Factory, we equip businesses with the necessary tools and resources to accelerate innovation and foster effective, flexible, and sustainable AI adoption across all aspects of society."

FPT AI Factory offers comprehensive solutions, fueled by thousands of high-performance processors and specialized software, to enable organizations and enterprises to effortlessly build, test, and deploy AI applications, progressively fortifying AI proficiency and sovereignty.

Expert forecasts indicate that the AI Agent market will reach USD 52.6 billion by 2030, with remarkable growth rates. In an era where AI is becoming increasingly 'intelligent' and 'autonomous', having a powerful infrastructure like FPT AI Factory enables businesses to keep pace with trends and take the lead in the technology race.

