Gurugram (Haryana) [India] April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Grandest SCO development of Gurugram, Grand Central 114 by Spaze, spread over 12.3 acres was launched yesterday in a grand style at GNH Convention, Gurugram.

Spaze Group, a leading NCR-based real estate company, will be leading the marketing and branding of the Grand Central 114.

Grand Central 114 by Spaze has been developed in the Shop-cum-Office format enriched by brilliant and modern infrastructure, set amidst a commercial hotspot region attracting the bulk of customers from near and distant areas.

The project has a strategic location that offers many advantages like almost 0 kms from Delhi, 10 mins drive from IGI Airport, being in close proximity to India International Convention Center. The vicinity to healthcare centres, luxury residential apartments, and the presence of elite crowd will definitely hype the investment prospects and crowd footfalls in the Grand Central 114.

On taking the reins of marketing of Grand Central 114, Dr Renu Singh, President, Sales & Marketing, Spaze Group, said, "We are delighted to be spearheading the marketing and branding for the project and since the SCOs developments are emerging as the next profitable real estate investment class in the markets, we are certain that it will allure many people. The Grand Central 114 by Spaze is poised to become the Grandest Retail Marvel on the likes of Khan Market, Connaught Place in New Delhi. There are more projects in the pipeline which will be announced soon."

