Manchester United have reportedly expressed interest in signing Harry Kane in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils, who have had a forgettable season so far, have zeroed in on the Tottenham striker, according to reports from the Daily Mail ahead of the new season. United are expected to have some changes in their squad and management in the summer transfer window. Players like Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo have been tipped to leave Old Trafford and Manchester United's failure to not qualify for the Champions League for so long might make these departures possible.Manchester United Transfer News: Erik ten Hag Set To Join Premier League Giants

Also if Ronaldo leaves, Manchester United's attack would be severely weakened, given the fact that the Portuguese star is their highest scorer so far this season. Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani is also set for a free exit from the club after the season concludes. Besides Kane, Manchester United also have their sights set on bringing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to Old Trafford.

Earlier, it was reported that Manchester United are close to signing Erik ten Hag as the new manager from next season onwards. The Dutchman has been tipped to take over the role from Ralf Rangnick with the latter moving on to a consultancy role within the club.

