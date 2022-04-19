Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 19 Kashmironline.com is pleased to announce the introduction of a one-of-a-kind platform dedicated to all things related to Jammu & Kashmir.

The purpose of Kashmir Online is to reinvent J&K as a popular tourist destination by emphasizing its natural beauty, hospitality, culture, and people.

Kashmir Online will serve as an online hub for hotels, houseboats, transportation, artists, craftsmen, fruit growers, budding entrepreneurs, and many more. Furthermore, it will digitally connect talented youth from J&K and skilled artisans to national and international markets expanding economic opportunities.

Kashmir Online is the brainchild of Tanveer Padder MD, an award-winning Indian American Psychiatrist, best-selling author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He comes from a family of doctors who immigrated to the United States and wants to give back to their roots.

"We are committed to promoting tourism & empowering visitors by offering them with authentic, credible & up to date information, to make their journey a wonderful and hassle-free experience to cherish for the rest of their lives," says Dr Padder.

