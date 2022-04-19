Yuzvendra Chahal stole the show for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday night, April 18. The leg-spinner etched his name into IPL history by claiming a scintillating hat-trick, becoming the 19th player in the history of this competition to achieve the feat. The 17th over bowled by him produced just two runs and four wickets as Rajasthan Royals snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in what turned out to be a cracker of a contest--something befitting for the 15th anniversary of the IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal Hat-Trick Video: RR Spinner Takes Three Wickets in Consecutive Deliveries Against KKR in IPL 2022

Hattricks are pretty difficult to take, be it any format let alone T20s. The shortest version of the game, for long, has been spoken of as being favourable to batsmen but Chahal's performance just gave a timely reminder that bowlers can turn things around in a short time as less than an over. And to dismiss three batters consecutively in a high-pressure T20 chase takes a lot of skill and heart. In this article, we shall take a look at all the hattricks in IPL so far.

Player Opposition Year Bowling Figures Lakshmipathy Balaji Punjab Kings 2008 5/24 Amit Mishra Deccan Chargers 2008 5/17 Makhaya Ntini Kolkata Knight Riders 2008 4/21 Yuvraj Singh Royal Challengers Bangalore 2009 3/22 Rohit Sharma Deccan Chargers 2009 4/6 Yuvraj Singh Deccan Chargers 2009 3/13 Praveen Kumar Rajasthan Royals 3/18 2010 Amit Mishra Punjab Kings 4/9 2011 Ajit Chandila Pune Warriors 4/13 2012 Sunil Narine Punjab Kings 3/33 2013 Amit Mishra Pune Warriors 4/19 2013 Pravin Tambe Kolkata Knight Riders 3/26 2014 Shane Watson Sunrisers Hyderabad 3/13 2014 Axar Patel Gujarat Lions 4/21 2016 Samuel Badree Mumbai Indians 4/9 2017 Andrew Tye Rising Pune Supergiant 5/17 2017 Jaydev Unadkat Sunrisers Hyderabad 5/30 2017 Sam Curran Delhi Capitals 4/11 2019 Shreyas Gopal Royal Challengers Bangalore 3/12 2019 Harshal Patel Mumbai Indians 4/17 2021 Yuzvendra Chahal Kolkata Knight Riders 4/30 2022

(Note: Punjab's Parwinder Awana had taken a hattrick against Chennai Super Kings in 2014 but that has not been counted as it was a Champions League game)

CSK's Lakshmipathy Balaji was the first-ever bowler to take a hattrick in the IPL. Amit Mishra, who has plied his trade for various franchises, has taken the most number of hattricks in the IPL (3).

For the record, Chahal could have very well had his second hattrick on Monday had he not missed an opportunity to do so against Mumbai Indians earlier this season. Well, he surely would not complain and one can expect him to get even better. With the game evolving with newer regulations, there can be more additions to this list, even this year or in the coming years of this competition.

