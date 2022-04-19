Yuzvendra Chahal stole the show for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday night, April 18. The leg-spinner etched his name into IPL history by claiming a scintillating hat-trick, becoming the 19th player in the history of this competition to achieve the feat. The 17th over bowled by him produced just two runs and four wickets as Rajasthan Royals snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in what turned out to be a cracker of a contest--something befitting for the 15th anniversary of the IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal Hat-Trick Video: RR Spinner Takes Three Wickets in Consecutive Deliveries Against KKR in IPL 2022
Hattricks are pretty difficult to take, be it any format let alone T20s. The shortest version of the game, for long, has been spoken of as being favourable to batsmen but Chahal's performance just gave a timely reminder that bowlers can turn things around in a short time as less than an over. And to dismiss three batters consecutively in a high-pressure T20 chase takes a lot of skill and heart. In this article, we shall take a look at all the hattricks in IPL so far.
|Player
|Opposition
|Year
|Bowling Figures
|Lakshmipathy Balaji
|Punjab Kings
|2008
|5/24
|Amit Mishra
|Deccan Chargers
|2008
|5/17
|Makhaya Ntini
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2008
|4/21
|Yuvraj Singh
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2009
|3/22
|Rohit Sharma
|Deccan Chargers
|2009
|4/6
|Yuvraj Singh
|Deccan Chargers
|2009
|3/13
|Praveen Kumar
|Rajasthan Royals
|3/18
|2010
|Amit Mishra
|Punjab Kings
|4/9
|2011
|Ajit Chandila
|Pune Warriors
|4/13
|2012
|Sunil Narine
|Punjab Kings
|3/33
|2013
|Amit Mishra
|Pune Warriors
|4/19
|2013
|Pravin Tambe
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3/26
|2014
|Shane Watson
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3/13
|2014
|Axar Patel
|Gujarat Lions
|4/21
|2016
|Samuel Badree
|Mumbai Indians
|4/9
|2017
|Andrew Tye
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|5/17
|2017
|Jaydev Unadkat
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5/30
|2017
|Sam Curran
|Delhi Capitals
|4/11
|2019
|Shreyas Gopal
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3/12
|2019
|Harshal Patel
|Mumbai Indians
|4/17
|2021
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4/30
|2022
(Note: Punjab's Parwinder Awana had taken a hattrick against Chennai Super Kings in 2014 but that has not been counted as it was a Champions League game)
CSK's Lakshmipathy Balaji was the first-ever bowler to take a hattrick in the IPL. Amit Mishra, who has plied his trade for various franchises, has taken the most number of hattricks in the IPL (3).
For the record, Chahal could have very well had his second hattrick on Monday had he not missed an opportunity to do so against Mumbai Indians earlier this season. Well, he surely would not complain and one can expect him to get even better. With the game evolving with newer regulations, there can be more additions to this list, even this year or in the coming years of this competition.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2022 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).