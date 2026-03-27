VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, a leader in India's electrical and automation space, has renewed and strengthened its association with Mumbai Indians for a second year--deepening a partnership defined by shared values of performance, resilience and unwavering consistency.

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After a powerful debut season, this renewed collaboration marks the next chapter in Lauritz Knudsen's brand journey, accelerating its visibility and relevance across the country. By continuing with one of the world's most followed cricket franchises, Lauritz Knudsen reinforces its commitment to a platform that embodies energy, ambition and sustained excellence - while further amplifying its mission of "Powering a Non-Stop India".

The first year of the partnership delivered strong momentum, with high visibility and growing consumer engagement. In year two, the association is poised to drive deeper salience and create a stronger emotional connect with audiences through a high attention, culturally resonant, and high impact sporting ecosystem.

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Throughout the season, Lauritz Knudsen will remain prominently visible across the entire Mumbai Indians ecosystem -- including centre-placement on the team jersey, comprehensive digital presence, and fan-focused engagement touchpoints. This year, the partnership will be further elevated through new high-impact initiatives and on-ground integrations.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, said, "Cricket holds a unique place in India, bringing people together at scale, and this association allows us to connect our purpose with a wider national sentiment. As we continue to support India's growth journey, such sporting platforms play an important role in reinforcing our commitment."

Naresh Kumar, COO, Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, said, "Over the last year, our partnership with Mumbai Indians has taken Lauritz Knudsen to millions of consumers through a platform that stands for energy, excellence and consistency. More importantly, it unites two brands with a shared commitment to performance, resilience, ambition and excellence. As we continue scaling our presence across India, this association remains central to bringing our Powering India Non Stop promise to life in a meaningful and relevant way."

Rajat Abbi, Vice President, Marketing, added, "This second year is critical--it builds on a strong foundation and elevates the partnership to the next level. Powering a Non - Stop India comes alive authentically and powerfully through an association like this, both on and off the field."

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, "The partnership with Lauritz Knudsen reflects a shared mindset--of consistency, resilience and the drive to perform at the highest level. As we enter the second year of this association, we look forward to building a deeper, more meaningful connect with fans and bringing this narrative to life through engaging and high-impact experiences across the season."

For Lauritz Knudsen, the continued collaboration reflects a broader ambition to strengthen its presence in a fast progressing India--through platforms that deliver both scale and meaning. As the brand continues to empower homes, industries, infrastructure and utilities with trusted electrical and automation solutions, its partnership with Mumbai Indians offers a powerful cultural platform to take this story to millions more.

About Lauritz Knudsen:

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation, formerly known as L&T Switchgear, is a leading player in the Indian Electrical industry, drawing strength from over 70 years of rich heritage and a steadfast dedication to contributing towards the growth of India. The brand currently exports to 30 + countries and is dedicated to providing a wide range of electrical and automation solutions to vital sectors of the economy, including industries, utilities, infrastructure, buildings, and agriculture. Our extensive portfolio includes low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, automation solutions, tailored software, and services.

With multiple manufacturing facilities in India, we adhere to global standards of excellence. Our operations are supported by well-equipped, in-house design and development centers, as well as tooling facilities, ensuring precision in manufacturing.

With a strong global footprint, supported by an expansive electrical distribution network in India and worldwide, our ambition is to foster excellence and provide top-tier products and solutions that drive the progress of nations globally.

We Listen. We Partner. We Innovate.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)