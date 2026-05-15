Business News | LBSIM Reports Nearly 95 Per Cent Placement Rate as on 14 May 2026 - Season Still Live

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 15: The Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), Dwarka, reports that nearly 95 per cent of the PGDM Batch of 2024-26 stands placed as on 14 May 2026, with the placement process still active. The numbers mark the strongest mid-season placement performance in recent years - and with recruitment continuing, the institute is on course for its most complete placement season yet.

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Key Highlights

- Nearly 95% of batch placed as on 14 May 2026 - placement process ongoing

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- Highest CTC: ₹24 LPA - third consecutive year of upward movement in peak compensation (₹16.67 LPA in 2022-24; ₹20 LPA in 2023-25)

- 90+ recruiters across BFSI, IT, Consulting, and FMCG - including 27 first-time companies this season

As on 14 May 2026, nearly 95 per cent of the PGDM Batch of 2024-26 stands placed with the season still live. The highest offer of ₹24 LPA continues an unbroken upward run across three consecutive batches: ₹16.67 LPA for 2022-24, ₹20 LPA for 2023-25, and ₹24 LPA for the current cohort. No year has seen a plateau. Each batch has exited at a higher peak than the one before it.

Across all four programmes, the quality of roles - not just the compensation - has trended upward, with students placed into functions including Equity Research, Investment Banking, Financial Analysis, Product Management, and Digital Marketing.

Recruiter engagement this season spanned some of the world's leading consulting and advisory firms - Bain, Deloitte, EY, KPMG, and Gartner - alongside financial institutions and global brands including ICICI Bank, Marsh, Infosys, HCL Tech, Capgemini, Honda, Kia, Sony, and Asian Paints. BFSI remained the anchor sector, with IT and Consulting close behind.

Twenty-seven companies recruited from LBSIM for the first time this season - including Adani Wilmar, Zee Entertainment, CBRE, South Indian Bank, and Bajaj Housing Finance. First-time recruiters at this volume are not a routine occurrence. They indicate that the institute's reputation in the hiring market is not merely holding - it is actively expanding into new sectors and organisations.

A total of 38 Pre-Placement Offers and Pre-Placement Interviews were confirmed during the season - the strongest PPO cycle in recent years. PPO conversion is among the most credible placement signals available: it reflects employer assessments made after direct, extended exposure to students during the summer internship cycle, not just interview performance. Thirty-eight confirmations represent 38 employers who chose to return before the formal placement process began.

In April 2026, LBSIM received AACSB accreditation - a standard held by fewer than six per cent of business schools globally and approximately 30 institutions in India. AACSB is not a ranking; it is an independent audit of academic infrastructure, faculty quality, curriculum relevance, and institutional governance. For the recruiters who engaged with LBSIM this season - many of whom also recruit from globally accredited institutions - it is external confirmation of what the placement outcomes already demonstrate: that the quality of preparation at LBSIM is built into the system, not dependent on any single cohort.

"Almost 95% with the season still open, 27 new companies on campus, and a PPO cycle that keeps strengthening - this is a placement infrastructure that compounds. The AACSB accreditation we received this year is the external world confirming what our recruiters have known for some time." - Dr. Praveen Gupta, Director, LBSIM

The placement season for the PGDM Batch of 2024-26 remains open. With nearly 95 per cent of the batch placed and recruitment ongoing across sectors, the final numbers will be published at season close. What is already clear is that three consecutive years of growth in peak compensation, a record volume of first-time recruiters, and an AACSB-accredited academic foundation have positioned LBSIM as one of the more consequential management institutions in the Delhi NCR market - one that the industry continues to return to, and increasingly, for the first time.

Admissions for the PGDM 2026-28 cohort are currently open against valid CAT, XAT, or GMAT scores at forms.lbsim.ac.in. Enquiries: admission@lbsim.ac.in

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