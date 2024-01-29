PNN

New Delhi [India], January 29: Leadership Federation is a beacon of leadership excellence that surpasses boundaries and industries on a global scale. It was established in 2016 with a singular goal to cultivate a culture of exceptional leadership, inspire innovation, and honor authentic leaders who are making a significant impact in various sectors worldwide. This journey reached its pinnacle at the Middle East Asia Leadership Awards held in Dubai on the 20th of January, where luminaries from different corners of the world were recognized. The event, hosted by Leadership Federation, provided an unparalleled opportunity for networking among industry leaders and aspiring individuals. It was a convergence of brilliance, where achievers from diverse nations shared their success stories, creating a vibrant tapestry of leadership on the global stage. The Leadership Federation's efforts in uniting and celebrating outstanding leaders from different industries and backgrounds are a testament to its vision of promoting exceptional leadership on a global scale.

The Generative AI Summit held in Dubai on January 20th was a groundbreaking event that showcased the transformative power of artificial intelligence. Hosted by the forward-thinking Leadership Federation, this summit brought together innovators, tech enthusiasts, and industry leaders to delve into the cutting-edge realm of generative AI. Attendees gained invaluable insights from experts, unlocking new possibilities and shaping the future of AI. From discussions on the latest advancements to ethical considerations surrounding AI technology, this summit served as a convergence of minds.

Against the vibrant backdrop of Dubai, the event featured distinguished leaders and luminaries who shaped the Middle East Asia Leadership Awards with an illustrious jury comprising Yaseen Sahar, Dr. Rama Moondra, and Dipen Tamboli. The awards ceremony honored a stellar lineup of participants and was graced by special guests including Mohammed Al Mashroom, HE. Amb. Dr. Ishha Farha Quraishy, Robin Joffe, and Dr. Nairouz Bader. Overall, this summit was a truly transformative experience that highlighted the limitless capabilities of Generative AI and celebrated exceptional individuals making significant contributions in the field.

List Of Middle East Asia Leadership Awards - 2024:

- Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital For Children - AI Technology Of The Year, 2024

-Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala - Leadership Excellence In Technology Innovation And Responsible Business Leader Of The Year, 2024

-Navneet Singh Arora - Leadership Excellence Award(Fintech) Of The Year, 2024

-NH Collection Dubai The Palm (In Sustainable Development)- Best Beach Resort And Excellence Award Of The Year, 2024

-Manish Jha (Most Valuable General Manager, Climate & Conservation Consortium (Pvt) Ltd.) - The Best Provider Of Environmental Sustainability Solutions Of The Year, 2024

-Ashish Mittal - Best Hr Leader In The Education Industry Of The Year, 2024

-Mohammed Mustafa Shariff - Lifetime Achievement Award In Education Category 2024

-Vatsal Bhatt (Training and Development) - Outstanding Contributor Of The Year, 2024

-Marvin Chris Zoilo - Asian Leadership Award (Agile Hr) Of The Year, 2024

-Allabaksh - Leadership Excellence In Technology & Innovation Of The Year, 2024

-Rewardkart Technologies International Private Limited - Innovative Use Of Technology In Rewards Of The Year, 2024

-Sandesh Shrivastava - Sales Leader Of The Year, 2024

-Nabendu Bhattacharyya - Versatile Leader Of The Year, 2024

-Pavan Bodapati - Leadership Excellence Award (Hybrid Hr) Of The Year, 2024

-People Coaching And Mentorship, Four Points By Sheraton Navi Mumbai - Best Business Hotel Of The Year, 2024

-Shad Polymers Dmcc - Distributor Of The Year, 2024

-Ibt - Bpo Organization Of The Year, 2024

-Jai Mulani - Ceo Of The Year, 2024

-Nilesh Kulkarni - Hr Leadership Award Of The Year, 2024

-Harish Kumar - Mind-Body Wellness Award Of The Year, 2024

-Robin Joffe - Rising Star Of The Year, 2024

-Mohammed Al Mashroom - The Leader Of The Year, 2024

-Best India Holidays - International Luxury Travel Award Of The Year, 2024

-Dr. Ishha Farha Quraishy - Youngest Crowned Techno Genius Entrepreneur Of The Year, 2024

-Dr. Nairouz Bader - Executive Of The Year In Diversity And Inclusion Of The Year, 2024

-Sanjeev Sarin - Impeccable Leader Award Of The Year, 2024

-Phoenix Palassio, Destiny Retail Mall Developers Private Limited - Best Shopping Centre Of The Year, 2024

-Abdul Razak Adattil - Best Business Coach Of The Year, 2024

-Ashwin Sheth Group - Best Organization To Work For, Developer Of The Year In Residential, Innovations In Csr Practices And Brand Of The Year, 2024

-Knight Group of Hotels Under Kva Hotel Management Llc - Emerging Hotel Management Company Of The Year, 2024

-Shijad K Rasheed - Hospitality Leader Of The Year, 2024

-Santu Dev - Excellence In Innovative Leadership Of The Year, 2024

-Nirmal Kamble - Marketing Expert Of The Year, 2024

-Hedge & Sachs - Best Company Of The Year, 2024

-Rachit Pant - Best Ceo Of The Year, 2024

-Yousuf Hasan Khan - Most Impeccable Leader in Hospitality,

- Sampat Kashyap for Excellence in Quality Assurance, 2024

- Neel Pandya - Tech Visionary Award Of The Year, 2024

- Dija (Khadija) Khalid - Best Emcee Award Of The Year, 2024

The event's success was a testament to the convergence of exceptional individuals and their remarkable achievements in diverse fields.

Leadership federation plans to expand globally and will be conducting events in countries like India, Dubai, United States, UK, Australia, Poland, Malaysia, Singapore, and Srilanka in 2024. As we embark this journey to form an excellent fraternity of leaders worldwide, we invite you to participate and be a part of our future events.

Leadership Federation's next event in Dubai is focussed on Innovation and Startup. It's called the Innovation and Start Up Summit and is going to be held in April, 2024.

For More Information visit: https://theleadershipfederation.com/

