VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Liebherr Appliances India, the subsidiary of the globally renowned EUR14.6 billion Liebherr Group known for its innovation & precision engineering. Liebherr Appliances India today, announced the official launch of its first-ever Made in India Fully Integrated (FI) Fridge, Freezer & Combination. Liebherr Appliances, part of the globally renowned Liebherr Group, is present in over 100 countries, with five major production facilities located in Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and India, serving both residential and commercial markets.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market: Share Markets Open Higher Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex at 82,500, Nifty Tops 25,170.

Representing the next generation of refrigeration technology of Liebherr seamlessly blends into modern luxury kitchens, combining minimalist design, precision German engineering, and advanced cooling intelligence. This marks the brand's foray into a high-growth segment that caters to the discerning Indian consumer who prioritises both form and function.

As one of the world's fastest-growing economies, India continues to be a strategic priority for global consumer goods brands, particularly in the premium segment. Recognising the potential of the Indian market as one of the largest and fastest-growing economies, with rising disposable incomes and an increasing aspiration for enhanced lifestyles. This move underscores the company's long-term commitment to the Indian market and reflects its confidence in the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers. There's immense opportunity in the Built-in Fully Integrated product category with benefits--ranging from innovative space optimisation to customisation for personal taste and needs, all while delivering a premium kitchen aesthetic. This category is poised for exponential growth in India as there is clearly a growing demand for this product category. In Europe this segment is more than 20% of overall market.

Also Read | Microsoft Layoffs Coming? Satya Nadella-Run Company Likely To Lay Off Employees From Xbox Gaming Division in New Round of Job Cuts Next Week.

To commemorate the launch, an exclusive, experience-led event was held at Liebherr Appliances' Mumbai Experience Liebherr appliances: Innovation and quality, Powai bringing together global and India leadership in the presence of key dealers. The event featured immersive product showcases, curated interactions with experts, and luxury hospitality, befitting the sophistication of the product. The highlight of the event was the presence of Ms. Stefanie Wohlfarth, Vice President of the Administrative Board, Liebherr Appliances, Mr. Steffen NAGEL ; Managing Director Sales and Marketing Appliance Division , Mr. Roman Schaefer, Head of Business Area India - Liebherr Appliances and Mr. Kapil Agarwal, Managing Director - Sales, Liebherr Appliances India.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Stefanie Wohlfarth, Vice President of the Administrative Board, Liebherr Appliances said, "We are proud to launch the Fully Integrated (Built-in) product category in India-- which is one of the world's most dynamic and rapidly growing markets. At Liebherr Appliances, our global vision is deeply rooted in precision engineering, timeless design, and purposeful innovation. India's growing appetite for premium and high-performance appliances aligns perfectly with our brand values. As we expand our global footprint, India holds strategic importance for us--not only as a market of immense potential but also as a place where we can truly connect with discerning consumers seeking both quality and sophistication in their everyday lives."

Mr Steffen NAGEL, Managing Director Sales and Marketing Appliance Division - Liebherr Appliances, further added, "Liebherr has been present in India for several years now, and it's been truly encouraging to witness how well the market has adapted to our brand and innovations. The positive response to our innovation, single door and top mount models, reaffirmed the evolving preferences of Indian consumers. Now, we are excited to introduce the very core of Liebherr's excellence--our premium European range. This launch marks a significant step in bringing the best of Liebherr's engineering and design legacy to India, a market that continues to grow in both scale and sophistication."

Liebherr Appliances India is targeting a discerning customer base--individuals who value refined living, design-forward homes, and technological convenience. The brand's fully integrated refrigeration range merges form and function, allowing premium consumers to achieve both aesthetic sophistication and everyday practicality in their kitchens.

India is the only country outside Europe where Liebherr manufactures Fully Integrated refrigerators, highlighting the brand's commitment to this fast-growing market. All models have been tropicalised to withstand India's extreme and varied climatic conditions -- a vital innovation for optimal performance, cooling consistency, and energy efficiency. With manufacturing based in Sambhajinagar, Liebherr aims to revolutionised the premium built-in segment by offering immediate availability of high-end products -- a first in the category earlier dominated by long import lead times.

Kapil Agarwal, Managing Director - Sales, Liebherr Appliances India, shared "We are launching Liebherr Appliances' Fully Integrated range in India with the widest portfolio available in the market. What sets us apart is that our products will be available as ready stock, ensuring immediate access for consumers without the wait for imports. All products confirm new BIS norms, backed by the strongest service and distribution network in the country. With this approach, not only do we make premium kitchen solutions more accessible, but we also ensure that after-sales service is seamless. We're confident that adaptation of this category will be far smoother, as our offerings are tailored to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers."

Tropicalised Liebherr appliances feature enhanced compressors, reinforced insulation, and optimised cooling systems. These modifications not only ensure consistent performance in ambient temperatures but also boost energy efficiency and extend product life. In India, tropicalisation is not a luxury--it's a necessity. The company has engineered every detail to meet these functional demands while maintaining our signature design and quality standards. The launch is backed by a high-impact marketing campaign spanning print, electronic, digital, and influencer platforms, along with immersive retail and design studio activations.

The Fully Integrated (FI) refrigerator segment in India represents a fast-growing niche within the premium appliances market, driven by the rise of modular kitchens, luxury housing, and smart-home adoption. Fully integrated refrigerators--designed to blend seamlessly into cabinetry--are gaining traction among affluent urban consumers and high-end developers. Fully Integrated refrigerators category is witnessing double-digit growth, with strong potential in Tier-1 and emerging metro markets as premiumisation and design-led kitchen planning gain momentum.

About Liebherr Appliances India

Liebherr Appliances India is part of the global Liebherr Group -- a diversified industrial conglomerate with a multi-billion-dollar valuation and operations across 13 product segments in over 100 countries. As a global leader in refrigeration and engineering excellence, Liebherr operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities worldwide, including its dedicated Indian plant in Sambhaji Nagar.

In India, Liebherr Appliances has steadily built a strong position in the premium refrigeration category, particularly in the Direct Cool (DC) and Top Mount (TM) segments. With an expanding portfolio, Liebherr has aligned its offerings with the evolving needs of Indian households, combining European precision with features specifically designed for Indian usage patterns.

Building on this momentum, Liebherr Appliances India has significantly expanded its product range. The Top Mount portfolio has grown to 32 SKUs with 10 finishes, introducing innovations like lever-handle effortless door opening and Hot to Cool technology that allows safe storage of freshly cooked food. In the Direct Cool segment, Liebherr has expanded to 69 SKUs across multiple capacities, featuring hands-free opening that enhances multitasking convenience.

The launch of its fully integrated European range marks a key milestone in bringing Liebherr's global design and technology leadership to India. Focused on discerning consumers who seek aesthetic refinement, intelligent functionality, and sustainable performance, Liebherr Appliances India continues to elevate everyday living with its premium, engineering-led refrigeration solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)