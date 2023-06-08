NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 8: Lightstorm, a digital infrastructure provider is expanding its market reach through its partnership with SupertronVAD Venture, for its newest product - a unique Network-as-a-Service (Naas) Platform - Polarin. SupertronVAD is one of the fastest growing value-added distributors in India, Asia and the MEA market and is known for its wide range of innovative and technologically advanced products.

Polarin helps enterprises transform their businesses by providing them with agility, scalability and visibility, to consume instantaneous network services with complete transparency. This enables them to access and utilize them on-demand in a simple and efficient manner as they would consume any other Cloud service. This is done by eliminating the cumbersome process of months of network setup and multiple partner onboardings, thereby allowing faster GTM execution.

"Partnerships are the fundamental pillar for Lightstorm's presence in the mid-market segment and our relationship with SupertronVAD provides more value to that pillar to form a strong foundation and a powerful ecosystem to maximize Polarin's outreach. Polarin is a product we have designed and built closely keeping customer pain points in mind, and we are extremely excited to bring it to the market," said Prasanna C, General Manager & Head of Business, Polarin by Lightstorm.

This partnership aims to expand the outreach of the Polarin platform, by fostering GTM activities targeted to mid-market customers across an array of industries. The strong foundation that Lightstorm has set in the digital infrastructure industry, coupled with SupertronVAD's Pan India presence with 36 Branch offices across 37 states and UTS, covering 712 districts with a team of over 650 employees, apart its Singapore and Dubai operations and in-depth knowledge of the Indian market, will facilitate easy access of these solutions to customers.

"We are thrilled to announce our exclusive partnership with Lightstorm, a globally established organization. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey as it brings an innovative and future ready NaaS offering to our portfolio," said Debraj Dam, Chief of VAD (Value Added Distribution Venture), SupertronVAD.

By joining forces, we aim to provide our channels and customers with exceptional opportunities in the digital transformation space. As Network as a Service (NaaS) market size is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9 per cent from 2022 to 2030 and we are feeling great to be part of such unique offering for the first time in India. We expect NaaS to become an important and, someday, the only way to design, build, scale, and manage network interconnections for every organisation be it small, medium, or large enterprises. Adopting NaaS not only provides flexibility but it furthermore adds business value through scalability, agility and pushes a transition from CAPEX to OPEX for network infrastructure.

Polarin™ is an interconnection network platform offering from Lightstorm that enables seamless connectivity between data centers, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, internet exchanges, and SaaS applications like Microsoft Office 365. With Polarin™, organizations can effortlessly scale their networks while ensuring high availability, low latency and 100 per cent uptime, delivering a transformative customer experience. Experience unparalleled performance and agility with Polarin™ and empower your digital infrastructure for the future. Visit www.polarin.lightstorm.net for more information.

Lightstorm is building infrastructure for hyperscale networking across Asia Pacific and the Middle East to accelerate the region's growth and spur innovation in the digital economy. It is building a first-of-its-kind utility-grade resilient fiber network, SmartNet, in several countries in the region. A trusted partner of several Fortune 500 companies, Lightstorm is creating a robust foundation of digital infrastructure to create new sources of value and differentiation for businesses.

For more information, visit www.lightstorm.net. You can also connect with Lightstorm's experts on LinkedIn.

Established in 1993, Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd. [SEPL], is one of the premium Indian IT distributors with an ISO 9001:2015 Quality certification. Supertron ventured into technology Value Added Distribution Venture [SEPL-VAD], in July 2019 with a prime focus in Unified Communication, AVS (Audio, Video and Surveillance) and DCS (Data Centre and Storage), Cloud and serices domain. We are focusing on a consultative approach to understand and work together with System Integrator as well as their Customer by providing unique solutions based on future technology deployment of Audio, Visual, Video, Data, Software define Application, IoT and its management offerings. Supertron VAD has a strong foothold in the entire pan India region with a professional having deep knowledge of products, services, and markets. The company has an India presence with 36 branch offices and warehouses and 19 satellite offices across 37 states and UTs covering 712 districts with 650 plus employees and a strong network of 27 service locations in India and expanding globally with its Singapore and Dubai locations.

For more information contact: lightstorm.vad@supertronindia.com, www.supertronindia.com/vad.

