New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI/Mediawire): Organ donation is one of the greatest medical marvels of the twentieth century which has saved the lives of several patients. Organ donation day is observed on 13 th August every year.

This day strives to motivate people to donate their healthy and precious organs after death to save lives. Also tries to spread information and awareness about organ donation and eliminate the myths and fears people have in their mind about organ donation. One person can donate cornea, lungs, heart, heart valves, liver, kidneys, pancreas, skin, small intestine, bones, cartilage/ligaments in the unfortunate event of death (brain stem death/cardiac death)

Also Read | Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao Meets Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Requests Him to Expedite Warangal Airport Project Under UDAAN Scheme.

As per the National Health Portal, 500,000 people die due to the non-availability of organs. If we take liver disease burden related deaths in India, its enormous with 22.2 deaths/100,000 population attributed to liver cirrhosis (end-stage liver disease) by the Global Health Observatory data from the World Health Organization. A study from a leading Liver transplant centre in Chennai revealed that the one-year risk of death in patients with cirrhosis of the liver was 27.7 per cent awaiting a liver after transplant registration.

It was higher in patients with advanced liver disease and those experiencing more liver cirrhosis complication episodes after transplant registration. There is a need for approximately 50,000 livers for transplantation annually in India but the disparity between the huge demands for the liver and their poor supply is the main issue as revealed by the NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue transplantation organization) which recorded 1945 liver transplants all over India in 2018 predominant of which were living-related liver donations.

Also Read | Who Is Aasia Zubair? Pic of Indian Influencer Zoya Shaikh Falsely Circulated as Lahore Teacher Suspended for Having 'Sexy-Figure' by Pakistan Media Website.

The other major limitation is poor cadaveric liver donation rates all over India at approximately 0.26 per million population compared to some of the better performing countries such as Croatia's 36.5, Spain's 35.3, and America's 26 per million, respectively. There is a distinct geographical divide between extremely dismal cadaveric Liver donation rates in Northern and Eastern India and promising picture in Southern & Western India especially states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana.

Liver donation in India is slowly rising to take off. The main reason behind this slow take-off is lack of awareness. Awareness should increase in all levels, namely: Community-based awareness; Public/patient-based awareness; Hospital-based awareness; Government-initiated awareness.

Liver donation is of 2 types:

1) Cadaveric: Liver of a brain-dead/ cardiac death individual is transplanted into the body of a living recipient after proper medical and surgical assessment. The liver which is retrieved should be preserved in a special chilled preservative solution and should be transplanted as early as possible, ideally

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)