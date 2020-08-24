New Delhi, August 24: Sri K. T. Rama Rao, Hon' Minister for IT & MA&UD , Telangana has called on Sri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation along with Sri B. Vinod Kumar, Vice-Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board today in Nirman Bhavan, New Delhi.

Hon' Minister on behalf of Government of Telangana has appraised issues related to Municipal Administration and Urban Development. He has requested for release of funds under key Central sector schemes amounted to Rs. 2537.81 (in crores). Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao Urges Social Media Users to Not Spread Fake News.

The detailed discussion was held on release of funds under PMAY (urban) of Rs.1184.8 crore, Releases of pending grants under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM - urban) of 217.49 crore, AMRUT project fund of 351.77, releases under 15th Finance Commission for GHMC (million plus city) and also non million plus city of 783.75crs.

He has explained the various projects which are in completion stage taken by the state government to provide basic amenities (public toilets, dump yard, sewage treatment plant) in urban bodies.

Later on, the Minister has requested to expedite the Warangal airport work under UDAAN scheme. Also speed up the survey process of all the proposed airports in the state. Dr. Gaurav Uppal, IAS, Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan was present.