Singapore, September 2 (ANI/India PR Distribution): LNG Alliance Pte Ltd today announced that it is opening a new office in Chennai, India.

LNG Alliance Pte Ltd is a leading independent project developer in the natural gas and LNG sector. The team at the Chennai Office will assist the company in forging ahead with the development of India's virtual gas pipelines, downstream gas market integration, and LNG bunkering possibilities.

LNG Alliance's introduction to India will be a timely one. India seeks to raise the share of natural gas in its energy mix from its current 6.2 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030 and is currently scouting for affordable gas for price-sensitive customers.

LNG Alliance plans to develop an end-to-end solution for India, using its strategic ownership positions in low-cost LNG supply at around USD 4/mmBtu on a long-term basis to meet India's LNG demand.

"We are now in a position to deliver LNG thru virtual pipelines, which can be a reliable source for City Gas Distribution (CGD), for industrial users and LNG/CNG based fuel stations. For the first time in the energy history of India, we can replace coal with natural gas for power generation. Natural Gas is more environmentally friendly and provides us cleaner energy with an incredibly competitive pricing point," said Cheryl Goh, LNG Alliance's Executive Director. "The regasified LNG, tied together with last-mile gas pipeline or virtual pipeline connectivity, could revive more than 10 GW of idle gas-based power plants in India."

The Indian gas market is projected to be the fastest growing in the world over the next two decades.

