02 Sep, 18:58 (IST)

Oppo India will be officially launching the Oppo F17 series handsets today. Watch the live telecast here.

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the Oppo F17 series in the Indian market today. Oppo F17 series comprises of Oppo F17 & Oppo F17 Pro smartphones. The online launch event will begin at 7 pm IST through Oppo India's official YouTube & other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast by clicking on the below-embedded video. Oppo F17 Pro & Oppo F17 Launching Today in India at 7 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Oppo F17 Series Launch Event.

Oppo F17 handset is likely to get a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED waterdrop notch display. For optics, the smartphone could flaunt a quad rear camera system comprising of a 16MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter & 2MP sensors. For selfies, there might be a 16MP camera.

Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Phones Teased (Photo Credits: Oppo)

On the other hand, Oppo F17 Pro is expected to feature a 6.43-inch super AMOLED display. The camera module may consist of a quad rear lens with a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP secondary lens, a 2MP tertiary snapper & a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, Oppo F17 Pro is likely to get a dual-camera setup with a 16MP main shooter & a depth sensor.

Oppo F17 Series India Launch
Oppo F17 Series India Launch (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

Oppo F17 series handsets might be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Pricing & other details of Oppo F17 series smartphones will be revealed during the launch event.