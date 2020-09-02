Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the Oppo F17 series in the Indian market today. Oppo F17 series comprises of Oppo F17 & Oppo F17 Pro smartphones. The online launch event will begin at 7 pm IST through Oppo India's official YouTube & other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast by clicking on the below-embedded video. Oppo F17 Pro & Oppo F17 Launching Today in India at 7 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Oppo F17 Series Launch Event.

Oppo F17 handset is likely to get a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED waterdrop notch display. For optics, the smartphone could flaunt a quad rear camera system comprising of a 16MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter & 2MP sensors. For selfies, there might be a 16MP camera.

Hey hey hey, just 1 more day! 🤩#OPPOF17Pro Flauntastic Online Music Launch will rock on your screens tomorrow! 🤙🏼 Be there to cheer at 7PM. #FlauntItYourWay@HARRDYSANDHU pic.twitter.com/h8xp2FfQbG — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) September 1, 2020

Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Phones Teased (Photo Credits: Oppo)

On the other hand, Oppo F17 Pro is expected to feature a 6.43-inch super AMOLED display. The camera module may consist of a quad rear lens with a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP secondary lens, a 2MP tertiary snapper & a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, Oppo F17 Pro is likely to get a dual-camera setup with a 16MP main shooter & a depth sensor.

Oppo F17 Series India Launch (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

Oppo F17 series handsets might be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Pricing & other details of Oppo F17 series smartphones will be revealed during the launch event.