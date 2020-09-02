After their 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' clip went viral on social media, the makers of Star Plus' popular and one of their longest-running shows Saath Nibhana Saathiya announced their second season. I fact, the makers even released a promo starring their lead actress Devoleena Battacharjee, who introduced a woman named Gehna. Devo also used 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' line and the promo became a rage. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Makes a Comeback As Gopi Bahu And Drops A Hint About 'Gehna' (Watch Video).

However, it has now come to light that Devoloeena Bhattacharjee will only be a part of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 for a few introductory episodes if reports in India Forums are to be believed. EXCLUSIVE: Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben Denies Being Approached For Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

Watch The Promo Below:

The report reads, "Devoleena will be seen in the initial episodes only. The actress will be the one who will introduce the new lead of the season, Gehna. The storyline will be very different from Saath Nibhana Saathiya but will be a family drama and will mostly be going on air in October. "

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).