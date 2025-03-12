HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12: The Longevity India Conference 2025 - Rise for Healthy Aging, hosted at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), concluded its final day with impactful discussions on longevity science. The discussions emphasized data-driven policy interventions, advancements in elder care, and the integration of cutting-edge technology to enhance public health strategies. The conference successfully set the stage for actionable insights and collaborative efforts to extend healthspan and improve quality of life for aging populations.

The final day sessions centred on Data Sciences for Longevity featured insights from experts like Tavpritesh Sethi (IIT Delhi) and Marcus Ranney (Human Edge) on AI-driven approaches to longevity, imaging technologies, and mechanistic artificial intelligence for anti-aging intervention. Some sessions were also focused on policy frameworks, senior care, palliative care, and more.

Dr. Prabhdeep Kaur, Longevity Investigator & Professor, IISc, said, "The Longevity India Conference has been exceptional because it brings together diverse stakeholders--academia, government, industry, and others--working on longevity. Over the past three days, it has created opportunities for collaboration, learning, and identifying areas to accelerate progress in this field. The goal was to identify evidence-based interventions that benefit many people, with relevance to both society and policy and I think we lived up to it."

"At least now, can we start talking about providing healthcare? Health is officially defined as physical, social, and mental well-being. We should refocus on what health truly means and work towards making it a reality," said MR Rajagopal, Founder Chairman, Pallium India, on attending the conference.

The discussions focused on various aspects of healthy aging, emphasizing the need for national policies. Speakers like TV Sekher (IIPS) and Rajesh Dikshit (Tata Memorial Centre) presented transformative research and policy recommendations, followed by a panel with WHO India and national health leaders. Sessions on Senior Care, Communities, and Technologies highlighted inclusive ecosystems, innovations for elderly well-being and role of technology in senior care, with experts including Tausif Thangalvadi (Red Health), Nidhi Chawla (Silver Talkies), Pavithra Reddy (Vayah Vikas), Arvind Mathur (Caregivers Asha Society), Manish Arora (IISc), and Anurag Ram Chandran (Kubo Care). A keynote address by MR Rajagopal (Pallium India) and panel discussion between Mathews Numpeli (Directorate of health services, Govt. of Kerala), Dhvani Mehta (Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy and Neha Sinha (Epoch Elder Care), focused on End-of-Life and Palliative Care that stressed the need for structured frameworks, supported by discussions with policymakers and legal experts addressing unmet needs in elder care. A session on Clinical & Cohort Study Learnings explored biomarkers of aging, gut microbiome influences, and plasma proteomic signatures for longevity, with contributions from AIIMS, AEMC, and InStem. Finally, sessions on Skin Aging and Technologies for Healthy Aging covered advancements in skin longevity, lysosome roles, and more, with experts from Unilever, Longevity India, Savikalpa Sciences, and Loreal R&I.

The Longevity India Conference 2025 successfully concluded after three days, with a strong call for evidence-based policy frameworks, elder care innovations, and large-scale public health interventions. Overall, the event emphasized the urgent need for multi-sector collaboration between government agencies, research institutions, and healthcare providers to develop sustainable longevity solutions.

