Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 15th Edition of Renewable Energy India Expo will be happening from 28th to 30th September at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, India.

More than 700 exhibitors will showcase their products in the renewable energy industry and energy efficiency, storage, and the newly added Hydrogen segment.

As the world's largest manufacturer of solar wafers and modules, LONGi has been present in India for more than five years. LONGi has a manufacturing capacity of more than 105 GW and more than 65 GW of solar panel manufacturing capacity. In India, LONGi enjoys an undisputed leadership position with over 20 per cent market share in the financial year 2021-2022.

LONGi's Hi-MO 5 series, which has been the most popular choice of solar panels for developers in India, with over 85 per cent of India shipments comprising the Bifacial Hi-MO 5 modules, would be a key attraction.

Talking about this, Pradeep Kumar, Managing Director, LONGi Solar India, said, "Bifacial is a perfect choice for Indian developers as it maximizes the yield energy yield, which is far more critical for achieving better LCOE than just including high-power modules. Indian developers are much more updated on technology than other counterparts and always want the best. LONGi, with its high reliability and performance, has worked for this segment, which has resulted in our success in the Indian market."

In addition to the solar PV business, LONGi would also be introducing its Hydrogen business for the first time in the Indian market. LONGi began to establish its global layout in the hydrogen business in 2021, focusing on large-scale alkaline electrolysis equipment, and at the same time deployed the green "power + green hydrogen" solution to promote the development of green hydrogen. Talking about this, Lan CHENG, who is the International General Manager of the LONGi Hydrogen team, mentioned, "as the cost of solar power continues to drop, green hydrogen gradually becomes cost-competitive, making it possible for low-cost hydrogen production. Meanwhile, based on the zero-carbon new energy of green hydrogen, LONGi will continue to think globally and find out the opportunity for a sustainable future."

LONGi would be showcasing its product range in a state-of-the-art booth with the theme of "Timeless Innovation, Lasting Generations", highlighting the innovation and reliability at the core of its product portfolio.

The event would be spread over three days, from 28th to 30th September. LONGi is looking forward to welcoming all its customers, partners, and friends at booth number 3.72 in Hall 3 of the REI expo.

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for complete scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World' and brand philosophy of 'Steadfast and Reliable Technology Leadership,' LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells, and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions, and hydrogen equipment.

The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has recently embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero-carbon development. www.longi.com

