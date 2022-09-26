Delhi, September 26: Central Industrial Security forces has notified vacancies for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector and Head Constable. The application process will commence on September 26 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 25. Interested candidates can apply for this Sarkari Naukri by visiting the official website cisfrectt.in.

Under this recruitment drive, CISF will conduct the selection process for 540 posts of Assistant sub Inspector (Stenographer) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts. Candidates applying for the CISF recruitment 2022 will be required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Female and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from payment of fee.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 540 vacancies of which 122 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) and 418 vacancies are for the post of Head constable ( Ministerial).

CISF Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidate should be in the age group of 18 to 25 years as on October 25.

CISF Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website-- cisfrectt.in On the appeared homepage, click on the Login tab and then on 'New registration' option Upon registering yourself via the OTR option apply for the CISF recruitment 2022 Fill in the asked details and upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format Now, pay the application fee and submit the application Take a print out fo the CISF recruitment 2022 application form for future reference

The candidates who wish to apply must have passed the Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (Class 12) examination from recognized Board or University.

