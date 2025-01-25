BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced that the Board has decided to appoint Venu Lambu as the CEO (Designate) & Wholetime Director based out of London with immediate effect. This strategic decision marks a significant milestone in the leadership succession plan and reinforces our commitment towards profitable growth & stakeholder value creation. Over the coming months, Venu Lambu will work closely with Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & MD, LTIMindtree, to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. This period will allow him to gain deeper insights into the current operations, yearly budget and strategic plans. S.N. Subrahmanyan, Chairman, LTIMindtree, commented that, "This move reflects our dedication to fostering a seamless transition in leadership, preserving the company's legacy, and positioning us for future opportunities. Venu is a bright leader who has amazing solution providing capabilities and a phenomenal networker. We are confident that Venu's home coming to L&T will take LTIMindtree into its next chapter of growth and this will further strengthen our position as a leading global IT services provider." Venu is a global executive leader with more than 30 years of experience in driving strategies and hyper growth in the Technology and Services industry. He is an industry thought leader advocating the value propositions of Application, Cloud Services, Infrastructure and Edge Computing. In his previous role, he was the CEO of Randstad Digital, the $3 billion digital arm of Randstad, which looks to tap into global capability centres (GCCs) in India to drive revenue through its people-centric approach. Prior to this he was President & Executive Director in Mindtree, responsible for Global Markets transformation and delivered consistent profitable growth. In the past, Venu has held leadership positions at Cognizant, HCL Technologies, and IBM. Venu earned his bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering from the University of Mysore and a general management certification from London School of Business.

