25 Jan, 11:55 (IST) Check Haridwar Nagar Nigam Election Result Haridwar Nagar Nigam Election Result: The results of 8 wards have been declared. Counting of votes is still underway in ward number 5.Ward No 1 - Aakash Bhati (BJP)Ward No 2 - Sunita Sharma (BJP)Ward No 3 - Suryakant Sharma (BJP)Ward No 4 - Mahavir Vashisht (Congress)Ward No 6 - Sumit Chaudhary (BJP)Ward No 7 - Shruti Khevdiya (BJP)Ward No 8 - Himanshu Gupta (Congress)Ward No 9 - Sohit Sethi (Congress) 25 Jan, 11:42 (IST) Vote Counting Underway for Uttarakhand Nikay Chunav Result Counting of votes for the Uttarakhand local body elections results 2025, also known as Uttarakhand Nikay Chunav result, is currently underway. BJP mayor candidate for Haridwar Municipal Corporation (Haridwar Nagar Nigam), Kiran Jaisal, is currently leading. Congress' Bina Devi has won the post of chairperson of Nandanagar Municipal Council (Nandanagar Nagar Panchayat).

Dehradun, January 25: Counting of votes is underway for the Uttarakhand local body election results 2025, also known as Uttarakhand Nikay Chunav result. Polling to elect representatives in 100 local bodies spread across Uttarakhand was held on January 23. The primary contest is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress. Catch live news updates on the Uttarakhand local body election results 2025 here.

A total of 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils and 46 nagar panchayats went to polls on January 23. A turnout of 66 per cent was recorded in the urban local body polls. The results will decide the fate of 5,405 candidates. A total of 72 candidates were in the fray for 11 mayoral posts, 445 for posts of municipal council chairperson and 4,888 for posts of municipal councillor.

Uttarakhand Nikay Chunav Result 2025: Counting of Votes Underway

#WATCH | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Counting of votes started for 100 municipal bodies including 11 municipal corporations in Uttarakhand. Voting for these municipal corporations and municipal bodies was held on 23 January. pic.twitter.com/aytVQPd7vY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2025

The 11 municipal corporations that went to polls are: Dehradun Municipal Corporation, Rishikesh Municipal Corporation, Haridwar Municipal Corporation, Roorkee Municipal Corporation, Kotdwar Municipal Corporation, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Almora Municipal Corporation, Pithoragarh Municipal Corporation, Haldwani Municipal Corporation, Rudrapur Municipal Corporation and Kashipur Municipal Corporation.

Voting was largely peaceful but there were reports of protests at some booths where some people found their names missing from the voters’ list. Among those whose names were missing was former chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat. "I have brought it to the notice of the State Election Commission. They are looking into it," Rawat said on the day of polling.