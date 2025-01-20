PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 20: In a significant move towards advancing India's electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, Lubi Industries has been awarded a major contract by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to manufacture, supply, install, and commission 1,400 fast DC chargers across the country. This partnership marks a key milestone in the nation's efforts to build a robust and self-sufficient EV charging network.

Lubi Industries will deliver 60kW fast chargers to BPCL retail outlets throughout India, enabling seamless and reliable charging for EV users. The strategic project represents a substantial share of the total DC chargers to be installed annually in India, helping accelerate EV adoption and promote sustainable mobility across the country.

Empowering India's Green Energy Goals

As India drives towards energy independence and cleaner transportation, the project highlights a strong focus on locally manufactured content and adherence to stringent quality benchmarks set by regulatory agencies. Lubi's chargers are designed to maximize uptime and provide a long operational life, supporting India's vision of building a sustainable, future-proof EV ecosystem.

Speaking on this collaboration, the management from Lubi Industries said, "We are proud to partner with BPCL on this transformative project, which is fully aligned with our mission to contribute to India's EV revolution. Our advanced charging solutions will not only ensure an uninterrupted charging experience for EV users but also underscore the importance of indigenization in building critical infrastructure."

Boosting EV Adoption and Promoting Cleaner Transportation

This project will create a vast, accessible charging network that enhances the driving experience for EV users and supports the growth of India's EV manufacturing ecosystem.

As electric vehicles become a reality in India, Lubi Industries and BPCL are poised to play a pivotal role in advancing cleaner transportation and building the necessary infrastructure to meet the growing demand for alternative energy solutions.

