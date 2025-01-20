Sonu Sood made his directorial debut with the recently released film Fateh. The movie also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Raaz in key roles. The movie received mixed reactions from fans and critics. To celebrate the success of his latest release, an artist named Raj Saini crafted a portrait of the actor-philanthropist using his own blood. Yes, you heard that right. The Bhopal-based artist created a two-foot-long portrait using his own blood as a tribute to Sood. ‘Fateh’ Movie Review: Sood Sood’s Directorial Debut Is a Feeble Mocktail of ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Beekeeper’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bhopal Artist Pays Tribute to Sonu Sood With a Blood Portrait

In an interaction with The Free Press Journal, Raj Saini said, "I made this portrait using my own blood on Sunday. It took two hours to complete the portrait. Saini also revealed that the portrait will be framed and sent to the actor today (January 20). Further speaking about how Sood helped him during his tough times, Saini said, "Sonu Sood is a saviour for society. He also helped me when I was struggling after getting paralysed. It is my duty to express him in this way."

Bhopal Artist’s ‘Fateh’-Themed Blood Portrait of Sonu Sood

Apart from this, Saini has also made paintings of eminent personalities like honourable PM Narendra Modi, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, and cinema icon Amitabh Bachchan, among others. We wonder how Sonu Sood would feel about the unusual tribute, as this isn't the first time he's received something like this. Back in 2022, a die-hard fan of the actor presented him with a blood portrait. In a video shared by Sood with the artist on his X (formerly Twitter), the actor congratulated the artist but requested him not to use blood in his paintings. ‘Fateh’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Film Nears INR 3 Crore Mark on Opening Day in India – Reports.

Fateh marked the Bollywood comeback of Sonu Sood, whose last film was Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar in 2022.

