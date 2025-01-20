Mumbai, January 20: IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants has named Rishabh Pant as its captain ahead of 2025 season, the team's principal owner Sanjiv Goenka said on Monday. IANS had previously reported on Saturday that Pant was highly likely to be appointed as LSG’s new captain ahead of IPL 2025. Pant became the most expensive player in the IPL mega auction in Jeddah last year when he was brought by LSG for Rs 27 crore. He will now be LSG’s fourth captain in their history of playing in the IPL after KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya. List of LSG Captains in IPL: Check Names of Skippers of Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League As Rishabh Pant is Named New Captain.

After making the playoffs in the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, LSG missed the playoffs for the first time in 2024, as they finished seventh on the points table with a poor net run rate. This will be the second IPL team Pant will be captaining after leading Delhi Capitals (DC).

Pant had been DC’s captain from 2021 to 2024 editions of the IPL, barring the 2023 season, which he missed due to recovery from various injuries sustained in a car accident in December 2022. But ahead of the IPL 2025 retention deadline, he was released by DC, with the leadership role being the main reason behind his nine-year association with the franchise ending on October 31. Rishabh Pant Reveals He Didn't Want Punjab Kings to Sign Him During IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Says 'Mereko Andar Se Ek Hi Tension Tha...' (Watch Video).

At LSG, Pant will work with head coach Justin Langer, whom he met during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, and team mentor Zaheer Khan. In the batting department, Pant will be joined by Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, as well as Ayush Badoni, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad and Himmat Singh.

In the bowling department, he will have the services of Indian seamers Akash Deep and Avesh Khan, alongside previously retained players Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, and Mohsin Khan, among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2025 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).