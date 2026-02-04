PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that it has received the highest 'A' leadership rating from Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) for its exceptional accomplishments in Climate Change and Water Security. This recognition affirms Lupin's position among distinguished global leaders who champion sustainability and transparency at the highest level.

Lupin's double 'A' rating in Climate and Water exemplifies its steadfast commitment to sustainability and proactive initiatives aimed at mitigating climate risks, reducing carbon emissions, and ensuring responsible water management throughout its operations. This represents a substantial enhancement compared to Lupin's 2024 ratings of 'A-' in both categories, as well as the ratings of 'B' in 2023 for climate and 'C' for water, thereby reflecting significant year-over-year progress.

Commenting on this achievement, Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director, Global CFO and Head - API Plus SBU, Lupin, said, "As a global pharma leader, we have significantly advanced our efforts to reduce environmental impact through innovation, collaboration, and transparency. We are proud to have earned CDP's Double 'A' rating. CDP's strict framework has helped shape and accelerate our climate initiatives, fostering ongoing progress. We are committed to establishing new sustainability standards and generating lasting value for our communities and the planet."

Lupin has not only received recognition from CDP but also achieved an S&P Global ESG score of 91 in 2025. This is a best-in-class global achievement, positioning Lupin among a distinguished group of companies worldwide that have surpassed the 90-point threshold.

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system for companies, capital markets, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. CDP's rigorous scoring framework evaluates organizations on governance, strategy, risk management, and performance metrics related to climate and water, driving accountability and action across global markets.

