PNN

New Delhi [India], August 1: Dubai-based luxury curator Niti Gupta's latest endeavour is to bring the best of emerging international talent to Indian shores. Her curation of multicultural designers for the International Lounge at WE2025, hosted by IMC's Ladies Wing, is much awaited. Niti, backed by over two decades of industry experience across geographies, made the perfect decision this year to expose international designers to India. As a founder of The AFRA World, an innovative showcase that spotlights emerging and established Indian & Global talent to audiences in the Middle East and across the world, she has been meticulously nurturing and helping designers across the globe to collaborate and connect.

Niti perceives this lounge as an extension of the vision she began building with The AFRA World. "Our idea is to create a strong, collaborative space that not only welcomes international designers but also ensures that Indian designers are given the prominence they deserve. The IMC Ladies Wing collaboration this year gives this mission a more structured platform, especially since the organisation has always supported Indian entrepreneurs and women-led initiatives. My role as a curator is especially nuanced - this isn't just about hosting designers; it's about handpicking them for their potential and synergy with the Indian and global markets," she explains.

Accordingly, her curation features seven emerging designers who, while not new, are on the rise globally. These include Victoria Su (Thailand), BNS (France), Flat White (Egypt), Taya (Croatia via Serbia Fashion Week), as well as FS Baby (Portugal), Baby Chick (Portugal) and Glam On You (Dubai) In addition to new faces and fresh aesthetics, Niti will also be introducing via Baby Chic, a new fashion category - ceremonial children's wear. Attendees can also expect chic silhouettes, vibrant summer colours and contemporary styling that is perfect for the modern Indian woman--pieces that are adaptable, wearable, and easy to blend with Indian aesthetics. From flowing summer-friendly fabrics to couture pieces, from resort wear to brunch looks, ceremonial children's wear to soft cottons, the selection will offer versatility across age groups.

Showcases such as these are especially important for the fashion community, notes Niti: "Runways are only one part of the journey. The real impact lies in B2C engagement - connecting designers directly with customers. Through the AFRA World, we've championed designers in establishing these relationships globally. Especially in a market like India that has diverse opportunities, we hope the Indian designers find new opportunities for collaborations with the international designers that we are bringing. We also look forward to introducing India to the international designers as a resource, as a production base, as a connection to the contemporary Indian buyers, as a B2C retail base, as a collaborative opportunity and as a fresh new audience to their international brand.

"The collection we are bringing to India is a very special one--it celebrates our signature blue-and-white floral prints in a variety of silhouettes, from crisp tailoring to voluminous pieces. For our Indian showcase, we have reimagined the saree with our iconic floral print, delicately draped and detailed. Light, breathable fabrics make this collection perfect for the summer season, while its rich botanical patterns and refined lines allow for effortless transitions into early autumn," shares Victoria Su.

Glam On You shared that they are excited to share their selection of elegant, contemporary pieces that blend modern silhouettes with unique detailing with a vibrant, fashion-forward audience in India. "Our collection features flowing fabrics, bold accents, and effortless sophistication--perfect for both casual luxury and statement looks, which we can't wait to showcase on an international platform."

Nature is also the inspiration for FS Baby's collection. "Our garments are crafted with sustainable fabric, and are known for their bright, cheerful and cosy design," the brand said.

Elaborating on the significance of such cross-cultural showcases, Flat White shares in their statement: "I was drawn to the lounge because it celebrates diversity in design and gives a voice to emerging stories. I'm excited to introduce Flat White to a new cultural dialogue and to connect with creatives and clients who appreciate refined fashion with emotional depth. International showcases are essential bridges. They allow us to present our vision in a new light, receive real feedback, and build meaningful connections across borders."

Taya is most excited about the opportunity to present Slavonian tradition and culture on a global stage -- not as folklore, but as a living, contemporary expression of identity. "The AFRA World, under the direction of Niti Gupta, values authenticity and supports design that tells a story. This is not just a fashion event, but a space where cultures meet through fabric, colour, and form. I also look forward to connecting with designers from around the world, to exchange ideas and creative energy," they say.

Pointing to the growing prominence of the Indian market, the brand Baby Chick notes: "We believe India is a market that truly appreciates artisanal work, tradition, and exclusivity -- values that define our label. This event is a unique opportunity to present our brand to an audience that values fine details, handmade finishes, and the emotional story behind each piece."

BNS adds, "After participating at The AFRA World in Dubai and a couple of other pop-ups, I noticed a genuine appreciation of our brand by Indian clientele. Entering an important market with a huge potential and learning more about their style preferences are highlights of such intimate showcases. The event also allows us to showcase our biggest USPs - our quality and fabric - in person, since these can best be differentiated when touched and seen. The connections built with clients give us a better understanding of their needs and desires, which, in turn, help us in the design process."

The International Lounge will be hosted at the Women's Entrepreneurs Exhibition 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, at BKC, on 10th & 11th August 2025 from 11:30 am to 7 pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Niti and the select designers.

