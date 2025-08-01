Sheffield, August 1: A secondary school teacher has been banned from teaching for life after a misconduct panel found he encouraged a “vulnerable” pupil to perform a sex act on him and inappropriately touched her while working at Notre Dame High School in Sheffield. Jason Harrison, 35, abused his position of trust in February 2019 by exposing himself, touching the girl's legs and bottom, and deliberately urging her with sexually-charged comments, including, “it will only take ten seconds.”

Evidence at the disciplinary hearing included a video-recorded statement by the girl—initially afraid and “groomed” into silence—who described being pushed down by Harrison and pressured to comply. The pupil’s account was substantiated by contemporaneous witness statements from her mother, who testified that her daughter had confided the same disturbing details soon after the incident. Los Angeles Shocker: Female School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With Minor Student, Handing Him Marijuana in US.

Despite being acquitted in criminal court, the Teaching Regulation Agency concluded that Harrison’s actions were sexually motivated, “exploited his authority,” and caused “devastating” mental harm to the child and her family, with the panel noting his “complete lack of insight and remorse.” Harrison, who denied the allegations and was not present at the misconduct hearing, failed to alert staff after the assault, compounding the gravity of his misconduct. Texas Shocker: Teacher Charged After Admitting To Sex With Teen She Called ‘Little Brother’, School Says Incident Occurred Off Campus.

The Education Secretary’s ruling makes clear that Harrison is indefinitely “prohibited from teaching in any school…with no right to apply for restoration,” underscoring the severity and irreparable breach of trust involved. Notre Dame High School, a Catholic coeducational academy, serves students aged 11 to 18, reinforcing the safeguarding duties Harrison profoundly violated.

