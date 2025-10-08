NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], October 8: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, inaugurated the ICMR-MAHE Centre for Advanced Research (CAR) at the Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre (MHRC), following the award of a Rs. 12.84 crore grant from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The Centre is led by Dr Naveen Salins, Professor and Head of the Department of Palliative Medicine and Supportive Care at Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, as Principal Investigator, with Dr Arun Ghoshal, Assistant Professor, serving as Co-Principal Investigator.

The inauguration was honoured by Dr Ashoo Grover, Scientist G and Head, Division of Delivery Research, ICMR, who was the Chief Guest, and Dr Roopa Shivashankar, Scientist E (Medical), Division of Delivery Research, ICMR, as the Guest of Honour. The event was presided over by Dr H. S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE, and organised by Dr Sharath K. Rao, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences), MAHE. Dr Anil K. Bhat, Dean of KMC Manipal, and Dr Cherian Varghese, Director of the Prasanna School of Public Health, participated in this inauguration. In his address, Dr Ballal emphasised that the partnership between ICMR and MAHE represents "the highest level of national recognition for MAHE's research culture" and reflects the University's enduring commitment to "science that heals and research that transforms." Dr Sharath K Rao outlined the roadmap for health research at MAHE.

The Centre for Advanced Research (CAR) aims to fill a vital gap in India's healthcare system--the need for ethical, compassionate, and evidence-based care for patients with advanced and terminal illnesses admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICUs). The centre will develop and assess a Multifaceted Comprehensive Appropriate Care Package (MCACP) that incorporates palliative care principles within critical care environments. This initiative builds on MAHE's pioneering BLUE MAPLE framework, created and implemented at Kasturba Hospital and KMC Manipal, which has shaped national end-of-life care standards. The CAR will now expand this work nationwide, establishing a multi-centre collaborative network comprising ten clinical centres and seven technical partners.

The Centre's work spans multiple disciplines--medicine, nursing, bioethics, health economics, law, and public health--reflecting MAHE's belief in the "One Health-One Humanity" approach to research and innovation. By co-developing and testing a nationally scalable model of appropriate care for ICU patients with advanced illness, the CAR aims to influence policy, improve health-system responsiveness, and generate evidence that aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

MAHE has a longstanding legacy of promoting research, innovation, and translational impact. The establishment of the ICMR-MAHE CAR strengthens MAHE's position as a leading contributor to India's health-research ecosystem. It reaffirms its mission to integrate science, ethics, and empathy in healthcare delivery. The Centre for Advanced Research will serve as a national and global reference point for ICU and palliative-care research, setting new benchmarks for interdisciplinary and implementation science in India.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

